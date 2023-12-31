en English
Obituary

Honoring Lives: Remembering the Departed as we Step into the New Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:59 am EST
The dawn of the New Year is often a time of reflection, a moment when we remember those who have left us in the passing year. This year, the memories of several individuals, marked by obituaries and in memoriam notices, make us pause, reflect, and honor their lives. Today, December 31, 2023, we remember and pay tribute to several individuals who have left indelible marks on their loved ones and communities.

Remembering Isabelle Manduca

One such individual is Isabelle Manduca, who passed away on December 25, leaving behind children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her life will be celebrated with a Mass at the Gesu Nazzarenu parish church in Sliema, where her memory will be kept alive by her devoted carer, Jinky.

Commemorating Lives

Others who are remembered today include Ersilia Borg, on the 30th anniversary of her passing, and Sunny Borg, who passed at the end of 2015. Their memories continue to be cherished by their families. We also recall Frank Bugelli on the 12th anniversary of his demise, his absence deeply felt by his wife, sons, and grandchildren.

Anniversaries of Passing

Rosemary Perici, a beloved mother and grandmother, is remembered on the fifth anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. The fourth anniversary of Anthony Randon‘s passing is marked today, his memory still vibrant among his family and friends. We also celebrate the life of Remig Sacco on the 19th anniversary of his departure and remember Connie Testa on the fifth anniversary of her passing. The 17th anniversary of Theresa ‘Tessie’ Warrington‘s passing is also marked today, her memory lovingly preserved by her sons and grandchildren.

These announcements not only serve as a testament to the lives of the departed but also guide others on how to book an obituary or an in memoriam notice, ensuring that the memories of their loved ones are shared and cherished. They also shed light on the processing of personal data for advertising and content personalization purposes, demonstrating the evolution of obituaries and in memoriam notices in the digital age.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

