Harold Erwin, Korean War Veteran and Community Beacon, Passes Away at 92

Harold Eugene Erwin, a revered Korean War veteran and long-time San Diego Transit System employee, died at his Cottonwood, Arizona, home on January 30, 2024, at the age of 92. Born in Wewoka, Oklahoma, Erwin's life was marked by his military service, dedication to public transportation, and love for cooking and singing.

Life and Legacy

After serving as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Erwin dedicated 36 years to the San Diego Transit System. His passion for cooking and singing endeared him to many, creating lasting memories for friends and family. Erwin's passing was preceded by his parents, Delbert and Grace Erwin; brother, Mike Erwin; and sister, Sharon Wallace. He leaves behind a loving family, including his wife of 71 years, Farris Erwin, sister Mary Lou Collum, three children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Remembering Harold

Harold Erwin's life was a testament to his resilience, generosity, and talent. From his service in the Korean War to his long career and hobbies, Erwin made a profound impact on those around him. His legacy is carried on by his extensive family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

The Erwin family has requested that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Arizona Legion Post 25 or the Moose Lodge 1449, honoring Harold's memory and support for community organizations. Harold Erwin's life journey, marked by service, dedication, and love, leaves a lasting legacy that will be cherished by many.

Harold Erwin's story is a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on their community and the importance of service, both in uniform and beyond. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loved ones and the many lives he touched.