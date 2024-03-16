Ghana Mourns: High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rawhide Bawa, Passes Away at 65

Ghana's diplomatic community and political spheres are in mourning following the death of Ambassador Rawhide Bawa, the High Commissioner to Nigeria, on March 14, 2024. His passing not only marks a significant loss for Ghana but also raises questions about the implications for Ghana-Nigeria diplomatic relations. Bawa, a seasoned politician and diplomat, had a rich legacy that spanned various capacities, including serving as Ghana's ambassador to Saudi Arabia and representing the Akan Constituency in Parliament.

Illustrious Career and Diplomatic Service

Before his untimely demise in Abuja at the age of 65, Ambassador Bawa was a prominent figure in Ghana's New Patriotic Party (NPP) and had a distinguished career in public service. His tenure as a Member of Parliament for the Akan Constituency from 2001 to 2005 laid the groundwork for his subsequent diplomatic assignments. In 2017, he was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, a role in which he diligently worked to strengthen the ties between the two nations. His efforts in enhancing bilateral relations and promoting economic and cultural exchanges are noteworthy contributions that will be remembered.

Final Journey and Tributes

The news of Ambassador Bawa's death has elicited condolences from various quarters, reflecting his impact on both Ghana and Nigeria. His body was flown back to Ghana's Kadjebi in the Oti Region for burial, in accordance with Islamic rites, on March 15, 2024. Tributes have poured in from political leaders, diplomats, and citizens, highlighting his dedication, integrity, and the positive influence he had on Ghana's diplomatic relations. His passing is a significant loss to the Ghanaian community and serves as a reminder of his commitment to public service.

Reflections on a Legacy of Diplomacy

Ambassador Rawhide Bawa's contributions to Ghana's diplomatic missions and his role in fostering Ghana-Nigeria relations leave a lasting legacy. As Ghana mourns his loss, there is a collective reflection on the importance of dedicated public servants like Bawa in shaping national and international policies. His career serves as an inspiration to many, emphasizing the value of commitment, diplomacy, and cross-cultural understanding in today's interconnected world. As Ghana and Nigeria continue to navigate their diplomatic relationship, Bawa's efforts in strengthening this bond will not be forgotten.

The passing of Ambassador Rawhide Bawa is a moment of profound loss for Ghana. It prompts a reflection on his remarkable career and the enduring impact of his work on Ghana-Nigeria relations. As the nation bids farewell to a distinguished diplomat and public servant, his legacy of dedication, diplomacy, and service remains a guiding light for future generations.