Frederick Martin Cole, Sr., Esteemed Elder and Community Pillar, Passes at 89 in Ohio

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, Frederick Martin Cole, Sr., a revered community figure and dedicated elder of Jehovah's Witnesses, succumbed to illness at the age of 89 in Austintown, Ohio. Born on April 4, 1934, in Mecca, Ohio, Cole's life was a testament to his faith, family values, and the impact one individual can have on their community.

Legacy of Faith and Service

Frederick's journey as one of Jehovah's Witnesses spanned 76 years, during which he served as a Congregation Elder, helping to guide and support members of his faith community. His commitment to his beliefs was evident in his passion for reading the Bible and evangelizing, sharing what he considered to be the good news found within its pages. This dedication not only defined his personal life but also left an indelible mark on those around him, inspiring both congregants and family members alike.

A Life Full of Passions

Beyond his spiritual endeavors, Frederick was a man of many interests. Before retiring, he was a self-employed truck driver, a career that allowed him to touch the lives of countless individuals across the country. His love for the outdoors was apparent through his hobbies, which included fishing, camping, and woodworking. He also had a knack for cooking, often spending time in the kitchen preparing meals for his beloved family. It was these moments, surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, that Frederick cherished most.

Remembering Frederick Martin Cole, Sr.

Frederick's legacy is carried on by his devoted wife of nearly 69 years, Martha Jean Ray Cole, their five children, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with numerous relatives and friends. His life will be celebrated in a memorial service on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Cortland Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, reflecting on a life well-lived and the deep footprints he leaves behind in the hearts of those he touched. Frederick Martin Cole, Sr.'s story is a poignant reminder of the lasting impact of faith, love, and dedication to community.