Eugene 'Gene' Langemeier, Cherished Veteran and Community Member, Passes at 78

Eugene "Gene" Langemeier, a respected veteran and beloved member of the North Platte community, has died at 78. Gene's life was marked by his dedication to his family, service in the U.S. Navy, and a long-standing commitment to his work, leaving a legacy of warmth and hard work.

Life and Legacy

Born on October 6, 1945, in Osmond, Gene Langemeier grew up on a farm near Magnet, Nebraska, embodying the values of hard work and community from an early age. After marrying Cheryl Plog and serving in the U.S. Navy, Gene established a life in North Platte where he contributed significantly to the community through his work at Hild Propane and later, Cornhusker Delivery. Gene's passion for socializing with customers and engaging in hobbies such as horseshoes and bowling made him a well-known figure in his community.

A Family Man at Heart

Gene's commitment to his family was unwavering. Married for 60 years, he was a supportive husband, father, and grandfather, creating countless cherished memories. His survival by his wife Cheryl, their children, and grandchildren, along with his brother and numerous family members, speaks to the strong family bonds he nurtured. Gene's legacy is one of love, dedication, and service, leaving an indelible mark on his family and all who knew him.

Remembering a Community Pillar

A graveside service with military honors is scheduled for March 15 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, where the community will have the opportunity to pay their respects to a man who touched many lives. Gene's involvement in the V.F.W. and his work across various local businesses showcased his commitment to service, both in uniform and in civilian life. His passing is a significant loss to the North Platte community, which he served with distinction and care throughout his life.

Gene Langemeier's life story is a testament to the impact one individual can have on their community and family. His dedication to service, both as a veteran and a community member, will not be forgotten. As the North Platte community and his family mourn his loss, they also celebrate the legacy of love, hard work, and community service he leaves behind.