DIPR Mourns Loss of Ghulam Rasool Badana, Celebrated Urdu and Gojri Scholar

Srinagar's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) recently held a solemn gathering to honor the memory of Ghulam Rasool Badana (Azad), a former Deputy Director, following his passing from a brief illness. Badana, renowned for his literary contributions and pivotal role in the department's development, leaves behind a legacy celebrated by colleagues and the literary community alike.

Legacy of a Literary Luminary

Throughout his career, Badana significantly impacted the DIPR and the broader literary world, especially in the realms of Urdu and Gojri literature. His tenure at DIPR saw him undertake roles from Information Officer to Deputy Director-Publications, each position marked by his dedication and innovative approach. Badana's commitment to literature and public service rendered him a respected figure, remembered for both his administrative acumen and scholarly pursuits.

Rich Tributes and Lasting Impact

In a testament to his influence, DIPR officials and colleagues convened to pay homage, acknowledging Badana's vast contributions. His works in Urdu and Gojri not only enriched the literary tapestry but also fostered a deeper appreciation for regional languages and culture. As a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Information Gazetted service, Badana's efforts in various capacities helped shape the department's trajectory, leaving an indelible mark on its history.

Remembering a Scholar and Administrator

The loss of Ghulam Rasool Badana has resonated deeply within the DIPR and the wider community, prompting reflections on the role of literature and public service in societal development. Badana's life work exemplifies the profound impact that dedicated individuals can have on both their immediate surroundings and the cultural landscape at large. As colleagues and admirers mourn his passing, they also celebrate the enduring legacy of a man who dedicated his life to the enrichment of literature and public discourse.

Badana's journey from an Information Officer to a key administrative figure illustrates the power of passion and dedication in effecting meaningful change. Through his literary contributions and administrative leadership, he has left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. The DIPR's tribute not only mourns the loss of a valued colleague but also celebrates the profound contributions of Ghulam Rasool Badana to the cultural and administrative fabric of the region.