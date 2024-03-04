Community Mourns Passing of Willis Carl Musselwhite, Jr., Beloved Cordele Citizen and Veteran

In a somber announcement, Willis Carl Musselwhite, Jr., a revered member of the Cordele, Georgia community and a distinguished veteran, passed away at 91 on March 2, 2024. Musselwhite, celebrated for his love of gardening and life-long service, will be remembered in graveside services at Arabi Cemetery, with the community invited to pay respects at Hughes and Wright Funeral Home.

Life and Legacy

Born in Arabi, Georgia, to Willis Carl Musselwhite, Sr. and Mattie Pearl Stewart, Carl's early years on the family farm shaped a life characterized by hard work and devotion to family. After serving honorably in the Army, he embarked on a career as an insurance agent with Woodmen of the World. A committed deacon at Bay Spring Baptist Church, his faith and community service left an indelible mark on those around him. Carl's legacy is carried on by his wife, Joyce C. Musselwhite, their children, siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, a testament to a life rich in love and kinship.

A Community's Gratitude

As arrangements for his March 6, 2024, graveside service are made, the Musselwhite family invites friends and community members to join in remembering Carl's remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Arabi Cemetery Fund, ensuring Carl's memory continues to flourish in the community he so dearly loved. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Cordele Health and Rehab and Reflections Hospice for their compassionate care during Carl's final days.

Remembering a Pillar of the Community

Carl Musselwhite's dedication to his family, country, and community leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished and remembered by all who knew him. His life exemplifies the virtues of service, faith, and family, guiding lights for future generations. As the Cordele community gathers to bid farewell, Carl's memory will undoubtedly continue to inspire acts of kindness and community service in the hearts of those he leaves behind.