Community Mourns Passing of Beloved Businessman Robert H. 'Bob' Luscher at 88 in Warren, Ohio

On February 22, 2024, Warren, Ohio, marked the passing of a well-respected member of its community, Robert H. 'Bob' Luscher, at the age of 88. Born on April 5, 1935, Bob Luscher's life was characterized by dedication to his family, business, and community. As the owner of Bob Luscher Excavating and Construction Company for nearly four decades, Bob made significant contributions to the local infrastructure and economy.

Legacy of a Local Entrepreneur

Bob Luscher's career in construction began alongside his brother Jack with Luscher Construction before venturing on his own to establish a successful excavating and construction firm. His business acumen and commitment to quality services left an indelible mark on the Cortland and Warren communities. Beyond his professional success, Bob was known for his love of sports, enjoyment of outdoor activities, and regular breakfast gatherings with friends at Raptis, further embedding him into the heart of the community he served.

A Life Remembered

Bob's life story is not just one of professional achievement but also of personal connection. Survived by his children, David, Henry 'Hank', and Jeannie, along with six grandchildren and a great-grandchild, Bob's legacy extends through his family, who share his passion for life and community. His commitment to his family and friends was evident in the way he lived his life, full of generosity and kindness. Despite his passing, the memories and impacts of Bob's contributions to his community and loved ones continue to resonate.

Honoring His Wishes

In accordance with Bob's wishes, no calling hours or public services will be held, demonstrating his preference for privacy and modesty even in death. He will be laid to rest in All Souls Cemetery, leaving behind a community grateful for his contributions and saddened by his loss. As tributes pour in, it's clear that Bob Luscher's influence on Warren, Ohio, will not soon be forgotten. His story is a testament to the lasting impact one individual can have on their community through dedication, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to others.

Bob Luscher's passing is a poignant reminder of the value of community spirit and the enduring legacy of those who contribute to its enrichment. As Warren, Ohio, reflects on Bob's life and achievements, his story encourages us all to consider the marks we make on the world and the ways in which we can contribute to our own communities. Bob Luscher's life was one well-lived, and his memory will undoubtedly inspire future generations.