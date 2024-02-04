Commemorating Lives: Recent Obituaries and Memorials Remembered Fondly

In the quiet hush of recently announced obituaries and memorials, we find stories of lives lived with love and passion, of individuals who have left behind indelible imprints on the people and the world around them. Each obituary is a testament to the endurance of the human spirit and the profound impact of a single life.

Remembering Lives, Celebrating Love

The 60th wedding anniversary of Colin Hillman and Irene Ebejer, celebrated on February 2, 1964, was marked with joy and nostalgia. Their children and grandchildren sent them heartfelt wishes, a testament to the strong family ties they nurtured over six decades of togetherness.

The Final Farewell

Joseph Ellul Vincenti, aged 93, passed away on February 2. His life, marked by love and compassion, came to an end leaving behind a family who cherished him. His final journey was scheduled for February 6 at St. Julian's parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Miriam Spiteri Paris, aged 68, also passed away on February 2. Her life was to be celebrated through a Mass at the Capuchins church on February 5, followed by a burial in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Tanya Zarb Adami, the widow of Dr. Geoffrey Zarb Adami and aged 77, passed away on January 31. Her funeral was arranged for February 5 at St. Gregory's parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

In Memory Of...

Remembrances for Beppe Anastasi, Edward Borg, Carmelina Busuttil, Robert Butler, Marisa Farrugia, Eugenio Privitelli, Andrew Sapiano, Gemma Stafrace, and Clorinda Tabone Adami were also noted. Their families commemorated the anniversaries of their passing, a gentle reminder of the lasting impact they had on their families and communities.

While the world continues to spin on its axis, it is these stories of love, family, and strength that remind us of the value of each life and the importance of cherishing our time together. As we read through these obituaries and memorials, we are reminded that although life is fleeting, love endures.