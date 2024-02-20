Cleveland Mourns the Passing of Beloved Teamster and Gardening Enthusiast, Thomas Edward Cornelius

The quiet town of Cleveland, Tennessee, is today reflecting on the life of one of its most cherished residents, Thomas Edward Cornelius, who passed away on February 15th, 2024, at the age of 84. Cornelius, a retired Teamster's driver, was not only known for his dedication to his work but also for his extraordinary gardening skills and profound love for his family.

Advertisment

A Legacy Rooted in Love and Labor

Thomas Edward Cornelius was born on May 2nd, 1939, in Remlap, Alabama, to Robirtus Cornelius and Estelle Flowers Cornelius. His journey was one marked by hard work, starting his career with companies like Miller Transporters and Roadway Express, where he served diligently as a Teamster's driver for 33 years. Beyond the roads, Thomas found solace and joy in the soil of his garden. His retirement years were dedicated to nurturing an array of plants, from towering seven-foot-tall tomato plants to lush watermelons and peanuts. His garden was not just a hobby, but a reflection of his nurturing spirit and commitment to growth.

More Than a Gardener: A Family Man

Advertisment

Thomas's love for gardening was paralleled only by his love for his family. Married to Mary Ann Cornelius for 63 years, their union was blessed with children and grandchildren, with whom he cherished spending time. Thomas and Mary Ann shared a passion for Alabama Crimson Tide Football, an interest that brought the family together in times of celebration and camaraderie. He is survived by his wife, children Kyle Cornelius (with Kelly) and Robin Shugart (with Korey), siblings Harold, Charles, Ricky Cornelius, and JoAnn Hill, sister-in-law Sarah Cornelius, grandchildren Christopher Shugart and Nora Mae Cornelius, along with a wide circle of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. His life, filled with moments of joy, hard work, and dedication, will be celebrated at Companion Funeral Home, with visitation scheduled for February 19 and 20, followed by a Celebration of Life service and graveside service at Chestuee Memorial Cemetery.

Celebrating a Life Well-Lived

The community's response to Thomas's passing is a testament to the impact he had on those around him. Known for his towering tomato plants, it was his towering presence in the lives of his loved ones that will be missed the most. From the roads he traveled as a Teamster to the roots he nurtured in his garden, Thomas Edward Cornelius leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and the importance of family. The seeds he planted, both literally and metaphorically, will continue to grow, serving as a living tribute to a life well-lived.

As Cleveland says goodbye to one of its most beloved residents, the memory of Thomas Edward Cornelius will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and even in the soil of the town he called home. His life reminds us of the beauty of dedication, the value of hard work, and the immeasurable impact of family and community. Thomas Edward Cornelius may have been a gardener by hobby, but by nature, he was a cultivator of love, leaving a harvest that will nourish generations to come.