Cheryl Lynn Satterwhite: A Legacy of Love and Devotion Remembered in Farrell

FARRELL, Pennsylvania - Cheryl Lynn Satterwhite, 67, cherished family matriarch and community supporter, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, care, and unwavering faith. Born on March 28, 1956, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Cheryl's life was a testament to the power of devotion to family and community.

A Life Well-Lived

Cheryl's early years were marked by her academic achievements, graduating from Sharon High School in 1974 and pursuing further education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. However, it was her role as a homemaker that Cheryl cherished most, dedicating her life to caring for her loved ones with a heart of gold. Her marriage to Gary S. Satterwhite on Valentine's Day in 1976 blossomed into 48 years of shared love and partnership, producing a family that would become her greatest pride.

Community Involvement and Personal Interests

Aside from her family, Cheryl had a passion for reading and learning, particularly through her daily devotionals. She enjoyed shopping and spending quality time with her family and friends, but attending her grandchildren's activities brought her unparalleled joy. Cheryl's commitment to her family extended into volunteer work, often supporting their needs and various organizations, including the Farrell Football Boosters, a testament to her generous spirit and community engagement.

Remembering Cheryl

Cheryl's legacy is carried on by her loving family, including her mother, Callie; husband, Gary; children Lisa, Nicole, and Gary II; and her grandchildren and great-grandson, who will miss her profoundly. A Home Going Celebration to honor Cheryl's life will be held at the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Farrell on March 6, 2024, providing an opportunity for friends and family to gather in remembrance. Cheryl's journey on earth may have ended, but her impact on those she loved and the community she supported will be felt for generations to come. As her family suggests, contributions in Cheryl's memory can be made to the Farrell Football Boosters, continuing her legacy of support and care.