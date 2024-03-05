Chattanooga Mourns Loss of Beloved Community Figure Tommy Watts at 85

Surrounded by his loving family, John T. "Tommy" Watts, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2024, marking the end of an era for the Chattanooga community. A standout athlete in his youth, Watts was also known for his unselfish love and dedication to his family, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and community support.

Life of Service and Dedication

Tommy Watts, a Chattanooga native, shone brightly both on the sports fields of Red Bank High School and in his professional life at Southern Champion Tray, where he dedicated 37 years. His early years at Tennessee Tech did not sway his allegiance as a lifelong Tennessee Volunteer fan, a testament to his unwavering loyalty. Beyond his professional achievements, Watts was a pillar of support for his family, often working multiple jobs to ensure their wellbeing, a trait that endeared him to all who knew him.

A Family Man at Heart

The true essence of Watts' life was his family. Married for 65 years to his high school sweetheart, Shirley Greer Watts, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His legacy continues through his children, Johnny, Jeff, and Kim, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he adored immeasurably. His life's impact is evident in the success and community involvement of his descendants, including County Mayor Weston Wamp and District Attorney Coty Wamp.

Final Farewell and Legacy

Funeral services for Mr. Watts will be held at Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel, Hixson, with Mayor Weston Wamp, his grandson, officiating. The family's gratitude extends to the staff at Life Care Center-Hixson for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the Alzheimer's Foundation at Memorial Hospital, a cause close to the Watts family. Tommy Watts' departure leaves a void in the Chattanooga community, but his legacy of love, support, and community service will continue to inspire.

Tommy Watts' journey through life exemplifies the impact one individual can have on their community and family. His story is a poignant reminder of the values of dedication, love, and support. As Chattanooga says goodbye to this beloved figure, his legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence and inspire future generations.