Centenarian and Veteran Eileen M. Gorman Passes at 101, Funeral Details Announced

Eileen M. Gorman, a respected centenarian and veteran from South Jamesport, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2024, at the age of 101, marking the end of a remarkable life journey. Her passing has stirred emotions within the community, spotlighting her long-standing contributions and the upcoming funeral arrangements set to honor her legacy.

Commemorating a Life of Service and Longevity

Gorman's life story is one of dedication, service, and resilience. Born in the early 20th century, she witnessed firsthand the major transformations and events that shaped the modern world. Her service in the U.S. Military stands as a testament to her commitment to her country, a rare and commendable feat for women of her generation. As the community prepares to bid farewell, her life's journey from a young service member to a centenarian is being celebrated.

Funeral Arrangements and Honors

The family of Eileen M. Gorman invites friends and community members to pay their respects on Friday, March 8, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Father Michael Bartholomew officiating. Following the service, Gorman will be laid to rest with U.S. Military Honors at Holy Rood Roman Catholic Cemetery in Westbury, ensuring her service and dedication are fittingly commemorated.

Reflecting on Gorman's Impact

Eileen M. Gorman's passing is not just the loss of a beloved community member but the closing of a chapter in history. Her life spanned over a century, a period that saw incredible changes and challenges. Her service in the military adds a layer of honor and respect to her legacy, reminding us of the valuable contributions of women in the armed forces. As the community gathers to remember and honor Gorman, her story serves as an inspiration, encouraging reflections on service, longevity, and the impact one individual can have on the lives of many.

The final farewell to Eileen M. Gorman promises to be a reflection of her remarkable journey through life, a fitting tribute to a woman who lived through a century of change and served her country with distinction. As we remember her, let's also celebrate the traits that make such individuals treasured members of our communities: resilience, service, and the ability to inspire.