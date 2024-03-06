Celebrating the Life of Mary 'Sue' Perry Johnson: A Legacy Remembered

Mary 'Sue' Perry Johnson, a cherished member of the Dacula community, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, March 4, 2024. Born in McDonough, Georgia, Sue's journey spanned several decades of dedication, from her early education at McDonough High School to her impactful careers at Amoco Oil Company and the Internal Revenue Service. Her life, marked by service and faith, was celebrated by family, friends, and the Ebenezer Baptist Church congregation.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Love and Service

Sue's life was a testament to her commitment to her work, her family, and her faith. After retiring from both Amoco Oil Company and the Internal Revenue Service, Sue remained an active member of her community and church. Her marriage to William Ray Johnson, which lasted fifty years until his passing, was filled with love and shared values. Despite losing her sister, Betty Grace Merritt, Sue's family ties remained strong. She is survived by her son, Darrell Ray Johnson, her brothers Robert and David Perry, and her sister Millie Lunsford, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her family's support was evident as they gathered to remember her life and legacy.

Remembering Sue

Advertisment

The community's opportunity to pay their respects came on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, when the family received friends at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The chapel, filled with those who knew and loved Sue, provided a space for shared memories and condolences. The culmination of these remembrances will be the funeral service on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore, Alabama, followed by interment in Serenity Gardens of Atmore. This service not only honors Sue's life but also serves as a testament to the impact she had on those around her.

Her Lasting Impact

Sue's dedication to her community and her faith was evident in every aspect of her life. From her professional achievements to her personal relationships, her legacy is one of kindness, resilience, and faith. As family and friends gather to celebrate her life, the stories shared and memories cherished will serve as a lasting tribute to a life well-lived. Her passing is not just the loss of a beloved community member but a moment to reflect on the values she embodied and the lives she touched.

As the final preparations for her funeral service are made, those who knew Sue are reminded of her unwavering spirit and the lessons of love and service she imparted. Her life's story, marked by its trials and triumphs, will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her. In remembering Sue, we are reminded of the importance of community, faith, and the enduring impact of a life dedicated to serving others.