Celebrating the Life of Jacqueline Wyman: Legacy of Music, Family, and Faith

In a solemn yet heartwarming ceremony, the community bids farewell to Jacqueline (Jackie) Wyman, who passed away at the age of 95 on February 25, 2024, at Maison McCulloch Hospice, leaving behind a legacy enriched with music, love, and unwavering family values. Predeceased by her husband John Edward 'Jack,' Jackie's life was a melody of compassion, dedication, and resilience, embodied through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Born into a musically inclined family in Pembroke, Jackie's passion for music saw her playing the organ and piano, and her voice graced the choir at St. Andrew the Apostle Church for many years. Beyond her musical talents, Jackie found joy in simple pleasures like solving crossword puzzles, watching Turner Classic movies, and tending to her flower garden. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the nurses and personal care workers from various health services for their support during Jackie's final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maison McCulloch Hospice are encouraged, honoring Jackie's compassionate spirit.

Advertisment

Legacy of Love and Music

Jackie's lifelong dedication to music and family has left an indelible mark on her loved ones and the community. Her role as a matriarch was filled with lessons of love, resilience, and the importance of family bonds. Her children, Lorraine Stradiotto, Lianne Lefebvre (Randy), and Jean Paul, along with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, are a testament to her nurturing spirit and love for life. Jackie's musical legacy, particularly her contributions to the choir at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, remains a source of inspiration for aspiring musicians in the community.

A Final Farewell

Advertisment

Friends and family will gather to pay their respects and celebrate Jackie's life at Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home, with visitation scheduled from 4-8 pm on Thursday, with parish prayers at 6 pm. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Church on Friday, March 1st, 2024, at 10 am, followed by interment at the Civic Memorial Cemetery. This ceremony not only marks the end of Jackie's journey on earth but also celebrates the profound impact she had on those around her. Her legacy of music, love, and faith will continue to resonate within the community and her family for generations to come.

Continuing Jackie's Legacy

The family's request for donations to Maison McCulloch Hospice in lieu of flowers reflects Jackie's spirit of giving and compassion. This gesture aims to support the hospice in continuing its invaluable service to the community, ensuring that others can receive the same level of care and support that Jackie did. As the community comes together to remember Jackie, her life serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the impact one individual's passion and kindness can have on the world around them.