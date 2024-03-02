Celebrating the Life of Centenarian Josephine Mazzoni: A Legacy of Love and Resilience

The community of Harrisburg is preparing to bid farewell to Josephine (Giuseppina) Mazzoni, a cherished resident of the Ecumenical Retirement Community, who passed away at the age of 103 on February 24th, 2024. Born in Gorizia, Italy, in 1920, Josie's journey to the United States was marked by resilience, love, and an unwavering faith that saw her through the best and worst of times.

Advertisment

From Italy to Harrisburg: A Life Well-Lived

Josie's life story is one of courage and adaptation. After losing her first husband, Armando (Nino) Cechet, she emigrated to the United States with her son, Andre, seeking a new beginning. Her skills as a seamstress found a home at Mary Sachs Department Store in Harrisburg, where she dressed notable figures, including Mamie Eisenhower. The loss of her son, Andre, a promising student at Penn State University, was a profound tragedy. Yet, Josie's strength, supported by her deep Catholic faith and the love of her extended family and friends, helped her navigate this and other losses throughout her long life.

A Legacy of Love and Memories

Advertisment

Josie's legacy is celebrated by her many nieces, nephews, and friends who remember her not just for her beautiful clothing and wonderful meals, beginning invariably with perfect spaghetti, but also for her cheerful countenance and the love she generously shared. Her life was enriched by relationships with her husbands - Armando Cechet, Joseph Feldman, and Dominic Mazzoni - and devoted companions Joe Dumaresque and Alfred Lupacchini, all of whom predeceased her. Despite these losses, Josie's spirit remained unbroken, and her faith unwavering.

Final Farewell and Memorial

The final farewell to Josie is scheduled for 11 am on March 15th, 2024, at St. Catherine Laboure Church on Derry Street, with a reception to follow. Rev. James Lease will officiate, celebrating her long and impactful life. The family extends an invitation to all who wish to pay their respects and share in the celebration of Josie’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josie's memory to Lifesong Hospice Foundation and St. Catherine Laboure Church are appreciated, honoring her commitment to faith and community service.

Josie Mazzoni's journey from Gorizia to Harrisburg is a testament to the power of resilience, faith, and love. Her story inspires us to face life's challenges with grace and to cherish the community and relationships that sustain us. As we remember Josie, we reflect on the beauty of a life well-lived and the enduring legacy of a woman who, through the simple acts of sewing, cooking, and loving, left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.