Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Yvonne Marie Gordon Henry: A Pillar of the Estate Sion Farm Community

When the sun sets on February 27, 2024, the community of Estate Sion Farm and beyond will bid farewell to a remarkable soul, Yvonne Marie Gordon Henry, known to many as Ms. Williams, Dr. Williams, Verna, or simply Vern. Her departure at the age of 88 marks not just the loss of a beloved figure but the end of an era, woven with the rich tapestry of her contributions, love, and the indelible mark she left on every life she touched.

Advertisment

A Life Well Lived

Yvonne's journey began in the heart of Estate Sion Farm, where she was born to Eulalie Venzen and Vernon Gordon. Over the years, her life was characterized by an unwavering commitment to her family, community, and a plethora of causes that were close to her heart. She navigated the world with grace, imparting wisdom, and a kindness that knew no bounds. Her legacy is carried on by her husband Halvor Henry, her children Carolie D. Harrigan-Fabio, Gregory A. Harrigan, and Robert Williams, along with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Lakisha Harrigan and Dudley 'Third, DA' Fabio III among many others.

Her extended family, a testament to the breadth of her love and influence, includes her brothers Norman Smith, Carl Smith, and Allison 'Ally' O'Neal, as well as a constellation of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Yvonne’s impact stretched far beyond the confines of blood relation, touching the lives of her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, godchildren, and a host of special friends from various communities and organizations such as the St. Croix Heritage Dancers and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Advertisment

The Final Farewell

As arrangements unfold for her funeral services at Lord God of Sabaoth Lutheran Church, with the promise of her interment at Kingshill Cemetery, there's a collective pause among those who knew her. It's a moment of reflection on the joy, guidance, and support Yvonne provided. The family extends special thanks to Dr. Risa Nielsen and her staff, Sylvia Archibald, and the teams at Continuum Care, Urban Foot Care, and Stretcher Plus for their unwavering care and support in her final days.

The memory of Yvonne Marie Gordon Henry is a beacon of hope and love. As the community gathers to honor her life, there's a palpable sense of gratitude in the air. Gratitude for the lessons she taught, the love she shared, and the strength she demonstrated through every challenge.

Advertisment

Her Enduring Legacy

Yvonne's legacy is not just in the family she raised or the community she nurtured but in the way she lived her life. She was a testament to the power of generosity, the importance of community, and the enduring strength of familial bonds. Her contributions to the St. Croix Heritage Dancers and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. are but a few examples of her commitment to enriching the cultural and social fabric of her community.

As the final chapter of Yvonne Marie Gordon Henry’s life concludes, her story remains a vibrant narrative of love, resilience, and community. It’s a reminder to cherish the moments we have with our loved ones, to contribute positively to our communities, and to live a life that others may look upon and find inspiration. Yvonne’s memory will continue to guide and inspire, a lasting legacy to the power of a life well-lived.