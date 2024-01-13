Carolyn Abbott: A Life Remembered for Love, Baking, and Community Service

Carolyn Abbott, a beloved figure recognized for her exceptional baking skills and nurturing personality, breathed her last at Hospice Simcoe, on Friday, January 12, 2024. She was 76. Cherished by her husband Wayne, her four children, and ten grandchildren, Carolyn’s departure leaves a void in a family that held her as its heart.

Life and Legacy

Carolyn’s life was marked by an unwavering commitment to her roles as a wife, a mother, and a bookkeeper for her husband’s business. The memory of her parents, Elmer and Janet Sears, and several siblings who predeceased her, was kept alive in her stories and lessons. Her pies were legendary within her social circles, an embodiment of her love for people and her knack for making them feel special.

A Pillar of the Community

Outside of her family, Carolyn found happiness in serving the community. She spent a significant part of her later years working at the IGA, where her warm personality endeared her to many. As a lifelong member of the Marchmont Baptist Church, her faith served as a guiding light, providing solace and strength in times of adversity.

Final Days and Remembering Carolyn

During her final days, the unparalleled care provided by Dr. Jacky Lai and the staff of Hospice Simcoe brought comfort to Carolyn and her family. The family would like to express their immense gratitude for this dedicated team. To honor Carolyn’s memory, visitation services will be held at Mundell Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at Marchmont Baptist Church. The interment will be planned for spring at the Marchmont Cemetery. Donations, as a way to remember Carolyn, can be made to Hospice Simcoe or Marchmont Baptist Church.