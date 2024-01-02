Bloomfield Mourns the Passing of Lowell Peitzmeier

Lowell Peitzmeier, a stalwart of Bloomfield and a dedicated farmer, breathed his last on December 29, 2023, at the age of 82. His life will be celebrated in a graveside service scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, at Bloomfield City Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Krueger officiating. On Tuesday, mourners can pay their respects during the visitation from 5-7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Life of Lowell Peitzmeier

Born to Joe and Dora (Schwarz) Peitzmeier on February 20, 1941, Lowell was a proud Bloomfield native. He completed his education at Bloomfield Community School before dedicating his life to farming. Lowell’s commitment to the land was not just a profession but a testament to his love for his community in Bloomfield and Orchard areas.

A Family Man and a Member of the Community

On June 22, 1961, Lowell married Barbara Backer at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Their union was blessed with two sons – Darel and Gregg. Over time, the family tree branched out with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lowell is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings Jean (Charles) Western, Faith (Ron) Doerr, and David Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Nancy Brooks.

Remembering Lowell Peitzmeier

Lowell's passing leaves a void in the community that will be hard to fill.