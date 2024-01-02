en English
Obituary

Bloomfield Mourns the Passing of Lowell Peitzmeier

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Bloomfield Mourns the Passing of Lowell Peitzmeier

Lowell Peitzmeier, a stalwart of Bloomfield and a dedicated farmer, breathed his last on December 29, 2023, at the age of 82. His life will be celebrated in a graveside service scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, at Bloomfield City Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Krueger officiating. On Tuesday, mourners can pay their respects during the visitation from 5-7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Life of Lowell Peitzmeier

Born to Joe and Dora (Schwarz) Peitzmeier on February 20, 1941, Lowell was a proud Bloomfield native. He completed his education at Bloomfield Community School before dedicating his life to farming. Lowell’s commitment to the land was not just a profession but a testament to his love for his community in Bloomfield and Orchard areas.

A Family Man and a Member of the Community

On June 22, 1961, Lowell married Barbara Backer at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Their union was blessed with two sons – Darel and Gregg. Over time, the family tree branched out with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lowell is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings Jean (Charles) Western, Faith (Ron) Doerr, and David Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Nancy Brooks.

Remembering Lowell Peitzmeier

Lowell’s passing leaves a void in the community that will be hard to fill. The Daily News extends its condolences and offers to publish death notices free of charge. For obituaries, which can be customized as per the family’s wishes, a fee applies. Norfolk and area funeral homes provide information on obituary placement; submissions can be made via email or fax.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

