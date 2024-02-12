Beloved Radio Host Don Kirk Passes Away at 91, Leaving a Legacy of Laughter and Love

A legendary voice from the golden age of radio has fallen silent. Don Kirk, beloved Morning Show Host on 1410 WING from 1966 to 1991, passed away at the age of 91, just two days shy of his 92nd birthday. The news was announced by his family, who requested prayers for his wife and daughters during this difficult time.

The Man Behind the Mic

Born and raised in Ohio, Kirk's career began in Bellaire, where he first stepped behind the microphone. His natural charisma and quick wit soon earned him spots at stations in Cincinnati and Columbus before he found his home at WING-AM in Dayton. Over the course of his 37-year career, Kirk became a staple of morning routines across the region, welcoming listeners with his signature blend of humor and warmth.

A Legacy of Laughter

Kirk was renowned for his ability to make people laugh, even during the most challenging times. His humor was not only a hallmark of his on-air persona but extended to personal appearances throughout the community. He was always willing to lend his time and talent to local events, making him a beloved figure both on and off the airwaves.

Honors and Accolades

In recognition of his contributions to broadcasting, Kirk was inducted into the Radio/Television Broadcasters Hall of Fame of Ohio and the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2003. These honors serve as a testament to his lasting impact on the industry and the hearts of those who tuned in each morning.