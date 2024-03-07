Beloved Nurse and Community Member Darlene J. Anderson Passes Away at 90 in Lisbon, ND

On Monday, March 4, 2024, Darlene J. Anderson, a cherished nurse and devoted community member, passed away at CHI Lisbon Health in Lisbon, North Dakota, marking the end of a life rich in service and faith. A funeral service is set to honor her life on Monday, March 11, 2024, at Harvest Outreach Church in Wahpeton, ND, with Pastor Dominic Warne officiating. Darlene's legacy is highlighted by her unwavering dedication to nursing, her family, and her community.

Advertisment

A Lifetime of Service

Born on November 26, 1933, in Valley City, ND, Darlene Josephine Aljoe embarked on a path that would lead her to touch many lives through her profession and personal endeavors. After graduating from Sisters of St. Joseph's School of Nursing in 1954, she dedicated years of her life to serving others in healthcare facilities across North Dakota. Her passion for nursing was matched by her love for her family and her craft, creating a legacy of care and creativity that reached far beyond her professional life.

Deep Faith and Community Involvement

Darlene's commitment to her faith played a central role in her life, influencing her involvement in her church and community. She not only shared her spiritual beliefs through bible study and as a jail chaplain but also expressed her faith through acts of kindness and dedication to her family and friends. Her crafty nature and love for travel brought additional joy to those around her, further cementing her status as a beloved figure in her community.

Darlene's impact on her family, friends, and those she cared for in her nursing career leaves a lasting legacy. She is survived by a loving family, including her daughter Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a wide circle of friends and relatives who will miss her deeply. As the community prepares to say farewell, Darlene's life stands as a testament to the power of compassion, service, and faith.