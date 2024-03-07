Beloved Cleveland Engineer Donald Randolph Passes at 85: A Legacy of Integrity and Dedication

Donald "Don" Randolph, a revered engineer and community member of Cleveland, Tennessee, has passed away at the age of 85, leaving behind a legacy marked by professional achievement and personal dedication. Born in Sweetwater, TN, Don’s journey from the Tennessee Military Institute to significant roles at Alstom, Oak Ridge, NASA, and TVA reflects a life dedicated to engineering excellence and community service.

From Sweetwater to Space: Don Randolph's Engineering Journey

Don Randolph's career trajectory is notable not just for its breadth but also for the depth of impact in each role he undertook. After obtaining his Bachelor's and Master's degrees, Don contributed significantly to various prestigious organizations, including NASA, showcasing his analytical prowess and commitment to engineering. His work at TVA before retirement underscored his dedication to Tennessee's development, embodying a professional life committed to excellence and innovation.

A Pillar of the Community: Service Beyond Engineering

Don's contributions extended beyond his professional life into deep community engagement, particularly through his involvement with Pleasant Grove Community Church. His love for sports, particularly the Atlanta Braves and TN Vols, and his daily engagement with crossword puzzles, highlighted a life lived with passion and intellectual curiosity. Don was also a devoted family man, remembered for his unwavering care for his wife Mary Jo and a deep bond with his children and grandchildren, encapsulating his role as a family patriarch with immense integrity and love.

Remembering Don: Legacy and Survivors

Don Randolph's legacy is carried on by his family, including his children Bill and Donna, his grandchildren, and his brother Jack, among other relatives. The community's opportunity to pay respects and celebrate Don's life will be on Sunday, March 10, reflecting the widespread respect and affection for a man who made indelible marks both professionally and personally. Don’s life story is a testament to the impact of living with integrity, dedication, and a commitment to one’s community and loved ones.

As we reflect on Don Randolph’s contributions and the void his passing leaves behind, it's evident that his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him and the many lives he touched. His journey from a young man in Sweetwater to a respected engineer and community pillar in Cleveland is a narrative of dedication, service, and love—a fitting tribute to a remarkable life.