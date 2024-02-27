Anne Coté: Celebrating Life of Devoted Jehovah's Witness and Family Matriarch

On February 23, 2024, Anne Coté, a revered member of her community and a devoted Jehovah's Witness, passed away at the age of 85 in Finlandia Village. Her life was marked by deep faith, culinary excellence, and a profound love for her family and nature.

Remembering Anne Coté

Anne's journey began with her birth to Arthur and Caroline Villeneuve, growing up to share 63 years of marriage with her late husband Donald Coté. Together, they nurtured a family that cherished Anne not just as a wife and mother to Frank (predeceased) and Carolyn, but also admired her as a grandmother and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren, Caitlin Rasberry (Stephen) and Andrew Grein (Debora), along with great-grandchildren Logan and Aubrey Grein, held a special place in her heart.

A Life of Service and Skill

Commitment to her faith as a Jehovah's Witness was a cornerstone of Anne's life, dedicating herself to teaching others Bible truths. Beyond her spiritual contributions, Anne was celebrated for her exceptional culinary skills, particularly her baking, which brought joy to many. Her hobbies, including needlework, gardening, fishing, and camping, were avenues through which she shared memorable moments with family and friends. Anne's ability to imbue love into everything she did left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Celebration of a Well-Lived Life

A funeral service to honor Anne Coté's life and legacy is scheduled for March 9, 2024, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Val Caron, ON. The service promises to be a reflection of Anne's dedication to her faith and the immeasurable impact she had on her family and community. Cremation services are to be provided by Simple Wishes of the North Sudbury, ensuring Anne's final journey is handled with the dignity and respect she deserves.

As friends, family, and community members prepare to bid farewell, Anne Coté's legacy as a caring matriarch, a devout believer, and a skilled cook endures. Her life serves as a testament to the power of faith, the warmth of family, and the joy of sharing one's passions with the world.