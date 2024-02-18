A Tale of Vindication and Loss: The Untimely Demise of Prof Datuk Dr Zakaria Kasa

In the quiet corridors of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), a story unfolded that juxtaposed professional vindication with personal tragedy. Prof Datuk Dr Zakaria Kasa, a name synonymous with the institution for over a decade, faced his final moments not in the shadow of controversy, but in the light of exoneration. After being cleared of abuse of power charges by the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Zakaria succumbed to a longstanding heart condition, marking a poignant end to a storied career and life.

Advertisment

A Life of Service and the Final Verdict

Zakaria Kasa's tenure as UPSI's Vice-Chancellor from 2007 to 2018 was one of vision and leadership. However, his career was later marred by allegations of nepotism, specifically accused of manipulating the hiring process to favor his son. This cloud of controversy hung over Zakaria until a decisive moment last Thursday, when the Court of Appeal absolved him of any wrongdoing. This legal vindication came after years of professional and personal turmoil, but Zakaria barely had time to celebrate this victory. Just three days later, he was hospitalized due to a severe heart ailment, a condition he had battled for years, according to his son Mohd Fauzi.

The Final Days

Advertisment

Following his court exoneration, Zakaria returned to his home in Tanjung Malim, perhaps expecting to turn a new leaf. However, fate had other plans. The very next day, he lost consciousness and was immediately rushed to Hospital Slim River. Despite the medical team's efforts, Zakaria's heart condition worsened, leading to his untimely demise at 12:30 pm. His departure from this world was not just a loss to his family—comprising a wife and six children—but also to the academic community that had long been his professional family.

Legacy and Loss

Zakaria's legacy is a complex tapestry of academic achievement and controversy. As a leader, he was instrumental in shaping UPSI's direction during his 11-year tenure. However, his career's latter part was overshadowed by legal battles that culminated in a poignant climax with his acquittal. His passing, coming so soon after this legal victory, adds a bittersweet note to the story of a man who dedicated his life to education. Zakaria's funeral, set to take place in Kodiang Lama, Kedah, will see him laid to rest among his ancestors, leaving behind a community grappling with the immediacy of loss and the reflections it inspires.

Prof Datuk Dr Zakaria Kasa's journey from the helm of UPSI to his final days is a narrative of resilience amid adversity. His acquittal by the Court of Appeal serves as a posthumous reminder of his legal and moral victory, overshadowed by the tragedy of his passing due to a heart condition. Zakaria's story, marked by dedication to education and a tumultuous end, resonates beyond the confines of academia, touching on the universal themes of justice, legacy, and the inexorable march of time.