A Matriarch’s Legacy: Evelyn Viola Webster's Final Journey in St. Croix

As the sun rises over the tranquil waters of St. Croix this February, it casts a light on a story of love, loss, and legacy. With the passing of Evelyn Viola Webster of Estate Williams Delight on February 9, 2024, we are reminded of the indelible marks left by those who came before us. Evelyn, a matriarch in every sense, wove a tapestry of family, resilience, and community that continues to envelop all who knew her.

The Legacy of Love

Survived by her brothers Lionel and Robert Richardson; sons Gilbert, Fernando Sr., Frank, Christian, Martial Sr., Augustin Sr., Mario, and Shawn Webster; daughters Verona Hendrix and Debra Prioleau; and a lineage of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, Evelyn's legacy is undeniably vast. Each family member carries a piece of her spirit, her teachings, and her love, creating a living mosaic of her essence. Her life was a testament to the enduring strength of familial bonds, even as she faced the sorrow of losing her spouse Wilfred Webster, her son Glenn Webster, and her grandchild Ayida Webster.

A Community's Anchor

The announcement of her passing reverberated through the hearts of not just her extensive family, but also the many friends and community members whose lives she touched. Evelyn's role extended beyond the confines of her home; she was a pillar of her community, her kindness and wisdom leaving an indelible mark on all she encountered. Her funeral services, scheduled for February 22, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Frederiksted, promise to be a gathering of not only grief but profound gratitude for the years of love and guidance she provided. The services, meticulously organized by James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., are expected to draw a crowd reflective of the numerous lives Evelyn touched.

The Final Resting Place

As Evelyn Viola Webster's journey on this earth concludes with her interment at Kingshill Cemetery, it becomes a moment of reflection for many. Her story is one of resilience, love, and the power of community. It’s a story that transcends the boundaries of her immediate family, touching the hearts of those who had the fortune to know her or feel the ripple effects of her benevolence. In the serene surroundings of Kingshill Cemetery, Evelyn will find her final resting place, but her legacy will continue to thrive in the hearts and actions of her family and community.

The echoes of Evelyn’s life remind us of the profound impact one individual can have on the world around them. As St. Croix prepares to bid farewell to this remarkable woman, it’s clear that her spirit will linger, guiding and inspiring future generations. Evelyn Viola Webster’s journey may have reached its end, but the story of her love, resilience, and legacy is far from over.