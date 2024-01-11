en English
Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring: A Lifeline Amidst the Education Crisis

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
In the heartlands of St. Louis County, Missouri, a unique educational initiative called the Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring program is creating a ripple effect of positive change. A brainchild of the Oasis Institute, this program brings together two distinct age groups – young learners and seniors – for a shared purpose.

Oasis: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Educational Crisis

As the COVID-19 pandemic sent shockwaves through the educational landscape, with an alarming increase in learning losses nationwide, Oasis offered a lifeline. It served as a beacon of hope, providing personalized tutoring sessions to K-3 students struggling with academic and socio-emotional issues. The program operates in 15 states, with Missouri being a significant hub, and is a testament to the power of community involvement in education.

The Power of Intergenerational Relationships

At the heart of this program are volunteers like Marge Mangelsdorf, who dedicate several days a week to work with children on improving their reading skills. The average age of Oasis tutors is around 72 years old, often retirees seeking to give back to the community while staying engaged. These tutors are not just educators but also companions, building meaningful intergenerational bonds with their young learners. They offer not only academic support but also emotional guidance, often becoming significant figures in the lives of the children they tutor.

Impacts Beyond the Classroom

The effectiveness of the Oasis model is reflected in the data showing improvements in students’ reading performance. But its influence extends beyond the confines of academics. The program also combats senior isolation, providing the volunteers with a sense of purpose and engagement. Furthermore, this cost-effective model is sustainable for schools even after federal COVID recovery grants expire, making it a viable long-term solution.

Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring is more than an educational program. It is a symbol of resilience, a testament to the strength of community bonds, and an illustration of the transformative power of intergenerational relationships. In bridging the educational gap and fostering human connections, Oasis is indeed an oasis of hope in challenging times.

Education Social Issues United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

