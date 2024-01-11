en English
BNN Newsroom

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Seeks Extension of Mayoral Control Amid Class Size Concerns

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Seeks Extension of Mayoral Control Amid Class Size Concerns

New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, has been battling for an extension of mayoral control over the city’s public school system, a policy due to expire on June 30. However, he faces substantial hurdles from state lawmakers due to concerns that his administration may not comply fully with a law passed in 2022, which requires public school classes to be reduced to 20-25 students per class by 2028. Compliance with this mandate would necessitate the hiring of up to 12,000 new teachers, at a yearly cost of $1.4 to $1.9 billion.

Adams Urges More Funding for Class Size Reduction

Adams has been urging the state to provide additional funding to facilitate the implementation of this reduction in class size, a move that the city’s teacher’s union firmly supports. As negotiations continue, Adams and his administration maintain that they are currently in compliance with the law but warn of future trade-offs, potentially resulting in cuts to various programs.

State Legislators Stress Accountability

State lawmakers, however, are emphasizing the importance of accountability and adherence to the class size law, hinting at severe repercussions if the requirements are not met. Despite these concerns, Adams remains confident in his capacity to manage the school system effectively. State education officials have acknowledged the city’s compliance for the current school year and have called for an extensive analysis to assess future compliance.

Mayoral Control: An Ongoing Debate

The issue of class size reduction intertwines with a broader debate over the efficacy and funding of mayoral control, a policy initially instituted in 2002. Amid these concerns, Adams continues to advocate for additional funding to address other challenges such as the migrant crisis, housing tax breaks, and measures against illegal smoke shops. Despite budgetary constraints, Adams stresses the success of mayoral control, quoting improved reading and math scores that surpass state averages.

The administration is now tasked with making a compelling case for an extension of mayoral control amidst challenges presented by an influx of over 30,000 students due to the migrant crisis. Assembly Education Committee Chair Michael Benedetto is in favor of a more extended extension, advocating for stability that allows the mayor and chancellor to execute their educational philosophy without disruptions.

BNN Newsroom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

