NSCDC Cracks Whip on Criminal Activities in Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom state has cracked the whip on criminal activities, leading to the arrest of eight individuals involved in heinous offences. The charges levelled against the arrested individuals range from child abduction and labour to illicit mining operations.

Dramatic Rescue of Abducted Minor

Following intelligence reports regarding the year-long disappearance of a 14-year-old boy, Wisdom Ifiok, the NSCDC launched a raid on January 4, 2024. The operation was conducted in Ndon Ebom village, located in the Uruan Local Government Area. This led to the arrest of seven suspects, who were implicated in the abduction of the minor and his subsequent exploitation in high-sea fishing activities that stretched as far as Cameroon.

Primary Suspect in Custody

The chief suspect in the case, Otobong Anietie Udoekong, is currently under interrogation. Udoekong faces severe charges, including criminal conspiracy and child labour. The gravity of these offences has put the spotlight on the suspect, as authorities navigate the complexities of the case to ensure justice for the young victim.

Illegal Mining Bust

In a separate operation on January 5, the NSCDC apprehended Peter Okon for conducting illegal mining operations in Ekpri Nsukara, Uyo. Okon was caught red-handed, mining without a license. The operation resulted in the seizure of two tipper trucks and a Peugeot car, all suspected to be tools in Okon’s illicit mining activities.

The State Commandant, Mr. Eluyemi Eluwade, during a press conference at the NSCDC headquarters in Uyo, called out such unlawful activities. He highlighted their far-reaching environmental and revenue impacts while issuing a stern warning against further engagement in unlicensed mining.

A Call for Vigilance

Eluwade urged the public to steer clear of criminal activities. He assured that the suspects tied to the abduction and child labour case would be handed over to the relevant agencies following a thorough investigation. Similarly, the illegal miner is set to face court charges. The drive to maintain law and order in Akwa Ibom state continues, with the NSCDC at the forefront of these efforts.