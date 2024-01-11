en English
Norway

Norwegian Startup 1X Raises $100 Million for Household Robot Development

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Norwegian Startup 1X Raises $100 Million for Household Robot Development

1X, the Norwegian AI and robotics company, has announced a triumphant finish to a $100 million Series B funding round, steered by EQT Ventures. The funds will be utilized to escalate the production and deployment of the firm’s androids, most notably its bipedal humanoid robot, Neo. The company, which has previously unveiled a high torque-to-weight drive servo motor and collaborated with OpenAI, has also provided stock option liquidity to eligible team members as part of this funding round.

Aiming to Alleviate Global Labor Shortages

Armed with the backing of OpenAI, 1X has successfully raised $100 million to upscale the production of its humanoid robots, Eve and Neo. The startup aims to address the global labor shortages by training its androids extensively with OpenAI. The funding will enable the company to ramp up its output from tens to hundreds of androids a month, thus providing an innovative solution to the labor crunch, while also facilitating liquidity around stock options for its staff.

Neo: A Leap into the Consumer Market

Formerly known as Halodi Robotics, 1X Technologies has secured $100 million in Series B funding, with contributions from Swedish VC EQT Ventures, Generative Engineering, and Qevlar AI. This financial backing will fuel their mission to produce advanced and safe androids on a commercial scale, potentially satisfying global labor demands and fostering a prosperous society. The company is bracing itself for a significant leap into the consumer market with the introduction of its second-generation android, Neo. Designed as a bipedal humanoid for everyday home assistance, Neo is engineered to perform chores like cleaning and organizing, making it a valuable asset in domestic settings.

Neo’s Prospective Impact and Future Competition

Weighing 30 kg and standing at 165 cm tall, Neo is designed not only to assist with household tasks but also to support individuals with mobility challenges, thereby promoting inclusivity. 1X aims to deploy safe and useful androids to consumers, potentially positioning Neo as a rival to Elon Musk’s Tesla Bot. No exact release date for Neo has been announced yet, but the company is expected to open preorders soon, marking an important milestone in the competitive landscape of robotics.

Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

