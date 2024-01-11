en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Norway Set for Boost in Oil and Gas Exploration in 2024

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
Norway Set for Boost in Oil and Gas Exploration in 2024

In an ambitious move, Norwegian oil and gas firms are gearing up to elevate their exploration activities in 2023, planning to drill approximately 40 to 50 new wells. This marks a considerable upsurge from the 34 wells completed in the preceding year. As per the Norwegian Offshore Directorate’s report, over half of the 23 wildcat wells unearthed hydrocarbons last year.

Norway: Europe’s Top Gas Supplier

Following the disruption of Russian supplies due to the Ukraine invasion, Norway emerged as Europe’s leading supplier of natural gas in 2022. The nation is striving to sustain its oil and gas production levels in the near term. A record investment of 77 billion kroner is expected to be funneled into ongoing field developments this year. Despite an unexpected plunge in natural gas production during summer, attributed to unplanned outages and extended maintenance, Norway witnessed a record volume of gas exports in December.

Record Oil Production

Oil production in Norway escalated to 104 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, marking an increase from the previous year’s 97.8 million. Conversely, the output of natural gas saw a slight contraction of about 5%. The Offshore Directorate has urged companies to expand their exploration horizons beyond regions in proximity to existing infrastructure, thereby striking a balance between cost, emissions, and discovery potential.

Future Production Estimates

Norway’s daily natural gas production is predicted to climb by 3% in 2024, while oil output is projected to dip by a similar percentage. The combined daily oil and gas output is expected to hover steady at 4.01 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Oil output is forecasted to rise to 2.1 million boed in 2025, bolstered by the anticipated commencement of Equinor’s Johan Castberg oilfield in the Barents Sea.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
26 seconds ago
Extended Rainfall Forecasted: Implications and Preparations
In an unfolding meteorological event, forecasts predict a stretch of rain starting today and persisting through the next Wednesday, with potential to disrupt daily activities, agriculture, local water resources, and possibly trigger weather-related advisories. This prolonged period of precipitation suggests a slow-moving weather system or a pattern that consistently delivers moisture to the region. Implications
Extended Rainfall Forecasted: Implications and Preparations
Hong Kong's Lunar New Year Films: A Blend of Humor, Culture, and Box Office Success
1 min ago
Hong Kong's Lunar New Year Films: A Blend of Humor, Culture, and Box Office Success
The Critical Role of Markings in Electronic Products: A Deep Dive
18 mins ago
The Critical Role of Markings in Electronic Products: A Deep Dive
ICJ to Deliver Timely Verdict in Genocide Case Against Israel, Says South African Justice Minister
48 seconds ago
ICJ to Deliver Timely Verdict in Genocide Case Against Israel, Says South African Justice Minister
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS, Advocates for Reforms and Discusses Assisted Dying
56 seconds ago
Roger Daltrey Criticizes NHS, Advocates for Reforms and Discusses Assisted Dying
Key Messages Update for Significant Winter Storm in Illinois and Indiana
1 min ago
Key Messages Update for Significant Winter Storm in Illinois and Indiana
Latest Headlines
World News
Conservative House Republicans Block Vote on Spending Deal, Threatening Shutdown
4 mins
Conservative House Republicans Block Vote on Spending Deal, Threatening Shutdown
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
4 mins
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Pandemic Fuels Surge in ADHD Diagnoses: Navigating Medication Shortages
5 mins
Pandemic Fuels Surge in ADHD Diagnoses: Navigating Medication Shortages
Haqqani Urges Positive Media Cooperation at Interior Ministry Seminar
5 mins
Haqqani Urges Positive Media Cooperation at Interior Ministry Seminar
Ukraine's Prime Minister Accused of Unlawfully Exposing Whistleblower
6 mins
Ukraine's Prime Minister Accused of Unlawfully Exposing Whistleblower
Govt spokesmen should make information available to media outlets on time: Haqqani
7 mins
Govt spokesmen should make information available to media outlets on time: Haqqani
Hoolwerf and Groenewoud Triumph in Ice Marathon Events
10 mins
Hoolwerf and Groenewoud Triumph in Ice Marathon Events
European Union Faces Deadlock Over Energy Charter Treaty Withdrawal
11 mins
European Union Faces Deadlock Over Energy Charter Treaty Withdrawal
Mersana Therapeutics: A Troubled Journey through Clinical Development
12 mins
Mersana Therapeutics: A Troubled Journey through Clinical Development
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
39 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
41 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
43 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
46 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
49 mins
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
2 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
2 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app