Business

Nisbet’s Catering Equipment Empire in Advanced Sale Talks with Bunzl

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Andrew Nisbet, the visionary founder of a privately-owned multinational catering equipment distribution company, is reportedly in advanced negotiations for a potential sale of his business to Bunzl, a renowned FTSE 100 distribution group. The deal, if finalized, could lead to a windfall exceeding 450 million for Nisbet’s family, catapulting them into the ranks of Britain’s affluent.

A Flourishing Empire

Since its establishment in 1983, Nisbet’s company has grown into a significant player in the food-service sector. It currently supplies over 35,000 products to a diverse array of hospitality establishments. In 2021, the company reported sales of 420 million, showcasing an impressive growth of 34% from the previous year.

The company’s financial health is equally noteworthy. It is debt-free, and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) doubled to 42.6 million in 2021.

Global Expansion and E-commerce Dominance

Headquartered in the UK, the company has successfully expanded its presence to multiple countries. It operates offices and distribution warehouses globally and primarily conducts sales through a robust e-commerce platform.

Bunzl’s Acquisitive Strategy

Bunzl, valued at approximately 11 billion, has consistently been on an expansion spree through strategic acquisitions. Over the past three years, the company has spent an average of 425 million annually on such investments. This potential acquisition of Nisbet’s company aligns with Bunzl’s aggressive growth strategy, further strengthening its foothold in the distribution sector.

Management and Corporate Governance

Currently, the day-to-day operations of the company are overseen by its executive chairman, Peter Sephton. The company has also bolstered its corporate governance by adding non-executive directors like Rakhi Goss Custard to its board. It has been proactive in seeking growth, having appointed Clairfield International to scout for acquisition opportunities in Europe and Australia.

As the acquisition process progresses, the role of other potential bidders remains unclear. Nisbet’s advisors at Goldman Sachs have been actively engaged in the negotiation process with Bunzl. However, no official comments have been made by Nisbets, Bunzl, or Goldman Sachs regarding the potential sale.

Business United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

