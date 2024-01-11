en English
Nigeria

Nigeria’s Sports Minister Pledges to Tackle Funding Challenges, Spurs Excellence for African Games

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Nigeria’s Sports Minister Pledges to Tackle Funding Challenges, Spurs Excellence for African Games

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports Development, Sen John Enoh, has pledged to confront the long-standing funding issues hampering the Nigerian sports sector. During a technical meeting in Abuja with sports federations, in preparation for the forthcoming 13th African Games in Ghana, Enoh underscored the unworkability of relying solely on governmental allocations for sports funding. The minister indicated an openness to adjust laws to establish improved provisions for sports financing, in an attempt to lessen the reliance on government backing.

Amending Laws for Sustainable Sports Funding

Enoh’s commitment is reinforced by his noteworthy background as a former chair of finance committees in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. His steadfast intent to unearth a lasting solution to the funding impasse suggests a shift towards leveraging alternative funding sources. This approach, if successful, could instigate a significant paradigm shift in the sports funding landscape in Nigeria.

Stirring Excellence for the African Games

Alongside addressing the funding predicament, Enoh also spurred the federations to strive for excellence at the African Games. Nigeria is slated to participate in 23 sports and three demonstration sports at the Games, which are scheduled to run from March 8 to March 24 in Ghana. These Games present a crucial platform for Nigerian athletes to showcase their prowess and earn international recognition.

A Turning Point in Nigerian Sports

Enoh’s resolute approach to tackle funding issues, coupled with his emphasis on excellence at the African Games, signals a potential turning point in Nigerian sports. If successful, this could set a precedent for other African countries grappling with similar sports funding challenges, thereby fostering a more competitive and sustainable sports sector across the continent.

Nigeria Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

