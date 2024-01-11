Nigerian Man Takes on 200-Hour Ironing Marathon for Guinness World Record

In a display of grit and determination, Dauda Abdulfatai, a Nigerian man, has undertaken a strenuous journey to etch his name in the annals of the Guinness World Records. His endeavour is an impressive 200-hour marathon of ironing, set to shatter the previous record.

The existing record for the longest ironing marathon is firmly held at 100 hours. This feat was accomplished by Gareth Sanders of the United Kingdom back in 2015. However, Dauda, with an unwavering spirit, has embarked upon his marathon in Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria, with an ambitious intent: to double the standing record.

Official Nod from Guinness

Dauda’s tenacity has earned him an official acceptance email from the Guinness World Records. This green signal allows him to proceed with his record-breaking attempt, as he forges on with his ironing marathon. His arduous journey is a testament to human determination and the pursuit of personal glory.

The trend of setting Guinness World Records is gaining momentum in Nigeria and other African countries. A vivid example of this is Hilda Effiong Bassey’s record for the longest cooking marathon, clocking in at 93 hours and 11 minutes. Meanwhile, Tembu Ebere underwent temporary blindness after pushing the boundaries in a bid to cry for seven continuous days for a record. Not to be left behind, Sanya Atofarati recently braved a 120-hour challenge for the longest marathon watching television.