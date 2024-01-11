en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Nigerian Man Takes on 200-Hour Ironing Marathon for Guinness World Record

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
Nigerian Man Takes on 200-Hour Ironing Marathon for Guinness World Record

In a display of grit and determination, Dauda Abdulfatai, a Nigerian man, has undertaken a strenuous journey to etch his name in the annals of the Guinness World Records. His endeavour is an impressive 200-hour marathon of ironing, set to shatter the previous record.

The existing record for the longest ironing marathon is firmly held at 100 hours. This feat was accomplished by Gareth Sanders of the United Kingdom back in 2015. However, Dauda, with an unwavering spirit, has embarked upon his marathon in Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria, with an ambitious intent: to double the standing record.

Official Nod from Guinness

Dauda’s tenacity has earned him an official acceptance email from the Guinness World Records. This green signal allows him to proceed with his record-breaking attempt, as he forges on with his ironing marathon. His arduous journey is a testament to human determination and the pursuit of personal glory.

The trend of setting Guinness World Records is gaining momentum in Nigeria and other African countries. A vivid example of this is Hilda Effiong Bassey’s record for the longest cooking marathon, clocking in at 93 hours and 11 minutes. Meanwhile, Tembu Ebere underwent temporary blindness after pushing the boundaries in a bid to cry for seven continuous days for a record. Not to be left behind, Sanya Atofarati recently braved a 120-hour challenge for the longest marathon watching television.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
17 seconds ago
CPI Reflects Sharp Rise in Motor Vehicle Insurance Cost
Amidst the swirling dynamics of the global economy, the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) has signaled a substantial increase in the cost of motor vehicle insurance. Over the past year, a notable rise of 20.3% was recorded, reflecting the broader inflationary trends that are currently sweeping across various sectors. Every vehicle owner understands the
CPI Reflects Sharp Rise in Motor Vehicle Insurance Cost
US Inflation Continues to Rise: Implications and Market Reactions
29 seconds ago
US Inflation Continues to Rise: Implications and Market Reactions
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign Amid Low Support
39 seconds ago
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign Amid Low Support
Felix Tshisekedi Embarks on Second Presidential Term Amidst Africa Cup Fever
23 seconds ago
Felix Tshisekedi Embarks on Second Presidential Term Amidst Africa Cup Fever
Perth Children's Hospital Nurse Admits to Stealing ADHD Medication
26 seconds ago
Perth Children's Hospital Nurse Admits to Stealing ADHD Medication
World Economic Forum's Annual Report: Trends Reshaping Our Future
28 seconds ago
World Economic Forum's Annual Report: Trends Reshaping Our Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Anganwadi Workers in Mumbai Protest for Better Pay and Conditions
2 mins
Anganwadi Workers in Mumbai Protest for Better Pay and Conditions
Ex-Ukrainian MP Derkach Accuses Biden of Corruption in Revealing Interview
2 mins
Ex-Ukrainian MP Derkach Accuses Biden of Corruption in Revealing Interview
Somerset Trojans vs Devonshire Cougars: A Match to Watch in the Football Premier Division
3 mins
Somerset Trojans vs Devonshire Cougars: A Match to Watch in the Football Premier Division
Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney
4 mins
Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney
Rep. Jayapal's Verbal Misstep Sparks Humor Amid Serious Trump Discussion
6 mins
Rep. Jayapal's Verbal Misstep Sparks Humor Amid Serious Trump Discussion
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
7 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift
9 mins
The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Seeks Extension of Mayoral Control Amid Class Size Concerns
9 mins
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Seeks Extension of Mayoral Control Amid Class Size Concerns
Armed Individuals Board Oil Tanker St. Nikolas Near Gulf of Oman
9 mins
Armed Individuals Board Oil Tanker St. Nikolas Near Gulf of Oman
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app