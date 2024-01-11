en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigeria Mourns as Former President Jonathan’s Elder Sister Passes Away

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Nigeria Mourns as Former President Jonathan’s Elder Sister Passes Away

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan of Nigeria grapples with the loss of his elder sister, Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, a revered figure known fondly as Amissi. She passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of service and virtue.

A Life of Service

Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, 70 years old at the time of her death, succumbed to a brief illness at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. She led a devoted life to God and humanity, making her a pillar of strength for her community. She was a retired teacher and a successful businesswoman, but her most cherished roles were those of a loving mother and grandmother.

A Legacy of Virtue

Madam Jonathan was not only a role model to her family but also to many in her community. Her virtuous character and relentless dedication to serving her community will be deeply missed. She was a devout Christian who spent her life serving God and inspiring others to do the same.

Mourning a Matriarch

Madam Jonathan is survived by her three children, her siblings, including Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and her mother, Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan. The family, along with the community she served, mourns the loss of this matriarch, whose love and dedication will continue to inspire them. The burial service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16, 2024. The family will soon release detailed funeral arrangements.

0
Nigeria Obituary
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
20 mins ago
Fake Doctor Accused of Newborn's Death in Ibadan: A Chilling Tale of Deception
A horrifying incident has unfolded in Ibadan, where a family court has ordered the detention of Olarewaju Oludele, a 50-year-old man posing as a doctor, due to his role in the shocking demise of an infant. The incident took place at His Mercy Hospital in Akinyele, Ibadan, on December 28, 2023. Shocking Crime at His
Fake Doctor Accused of Newborn's Death in Ibadan: A Chilling Tale of Deception
Nigeria in Retrospect: How a Cash Shortage Shaped the Year 2023
1 hour ago
Nigeria in Retrospect: How a Cash Shortage Shaped the Year 2023
Femi Pedro Advocates Second Chance for Suspended Minister Betta Edu Amid Financial Scandal
2 hours ago
Femi Pedro Advocates Second Chance for Suspended Minister Betta Edu Amid Financial Scandal
Nigerian Man Takes on 200-Hour Ironing Marathon for Guinness World Record
28 mins ago
Nigerian Man Takes on 200-Hour Ironing Marathon for Guinness World Record
CBN Dismisses Boards of Three Nigerian Banks, Ensures Banking Stability
50 mins ago
CBN Dismisses Boards of Three Nigerian Banks, Ensures Banking Stability
NSCDC Cracks Whip on Criminal Activities in Akwa Ibom
1 hour ago
NSCDC Cracks Whip on Criminal Activities in Akwa Ibom
Latest Headlines
World News
Tape Reveals NRA Officials' Plot to Conceal Luxury Expenditure
2 mins
Tape Reveals NRA Officials' Plot to Conceal Luxury Expenditure
VBET Partners with Argentine Football Association: A Milestone in Sports Partnerships
2 mins
VBET Partners with Argentine Football Association: A Milestone in Sports Partnerships
Zelensky Warns Against 'Pauses' in Ukraine's Defense, Calls for Unyielding Resistance
2 mins
Zelensky Warns Against 'Pauses' in Ukraine's Defense, Calls for Unyielding Resistance
Plan Your Vote: Navigating the 2024 Primary Season
3 mins
Plan Your Vote: Navigating the 2024 Primary Season
Ralph Recto Confirmed as New Finance Secretary for the Philippines
4 mins
Ralph Recto Confirmed as New Finance Secretary for the Philippines
Scandal at the Humanitarian Ministry: EFCC Investigates Sadiyat and Betta Cases Linked to 2024 X Corp
7 mins
Scandal at the Humanitarian Ministry: EFCC Investigates Sadiyat and Betta Cases Linked to 2024 X Corp
Michigan Man Grows Hair for Four Years to Make Wig for Girlfriend with Alopecia
7 mins
Michigan Man Grows Hair for Four Years to Make Wig for Girlfriend with Alopecia
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
8 mins
Sinovac Biotech Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Production Amidst Declining Demand
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
8 mins
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
40 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app