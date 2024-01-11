NHS Nurse Convicted for Faking Assault and Wasting Police Resources

On a crisp November morning in 2018, Ayr Sheriff Court was stunned into silence as the unfolding case of Donna Maxwell, a 47-year-old NHS nurse from Irvine, took an unexpected turn. Maxwell, who had claimed to be the victim of an assault outside Ailsa Hospital, was suddenly the one in the dock, her integrity on trial.

The Web of Deception

Maxwell had initially reported being attacked by a mentally disturbed patient, a claim that sparked a substantial police investigation and implicated an innocent woman who has since passed away. The unraveling of Maxwell’s narrative began when CCTV footage surfaced, showing her purchasing a knife from Tesco, a knife mirroring the weapon used in her self-inflicted stabbing.

Unraveling the False Narrative

Throughout the four-day trial, Maxwell stubbornly maintained her stance, insisting she was the victim of a random attack. However, the weight of evidence, including suspicious internet searches for ‘claim compensation’ prior to the incident, eventually tipped the scales of justice. The jury, presented with a compelling case of deception, found her guilty.

The Verdict and its Aftermath

The court was informed of Maxwell’s audacious attempts to deceive, her false statements triggering a misuse of police resources and casting unwarranted suspicion on others. The sentencing, initially slated for immediate pronouncement, was postponed until February, following a request for background reports by Sheriff Shirley Foran.