Crime

NHS Nurse Convicted for Faking Assault and Wasting Police Resources

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
NHS Nurse Convicted for Faking Assault and Wasting Police Resources

On a crisp November morning in 2018, Ayr Sheriff Court was stunned into silence as the unfolding case of Donna Maxwell, a 47-year-old NHS nurse from Irvine, took an unexpected turn. Maxwell, who had claimed to be the victim of an assault outside Ailsa Hospital, was suddenly the one in the dock, her integrity on trial.

The Web of Deception

Maxwell had initially reported being attacked by a mentally disturbed patient, a claim that sparked a substantial police investigation and implicated an innocent woman who has since passed away. The unraveling of Maxwell’s narrative began when CCTV footage surfaced, showing her purchasing a knife from Tesco, a knife mirroring the weapon used in her self-inflicted stabbing.

Unraveling the False Narrative

Throughout the four-day trial, Maxwell stubbornly maintained her stance, insisting she was the victim of a random attack. However, the weight of evidence, including suspicious internet searches for ‘claim compensation’ prior to the incident, eventually tipped the scales of justice. The jury, presented with a compelling case of deception, found her guilty.

The Verdict and its Aftermath

The court was informed of Maxwell’s audacious attempts to deceive, her false statements triggering a misuse of police resources and casting unwarranted suspicion on others. The sentencing, initially slated for immediate pronouncement, was postponed until February, following a request for background reports by Sheriff Shirley Foran.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

