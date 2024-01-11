en English
Germany

NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season

In a recent announcement, the NFL divulged that the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will be hosting games in London during the 2024 season. These games will unfold at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the esteemed home of the Premier League soccer team. This will mark the Vikings’ fourth visit to London following victories in 2013, 2017, and 2022, and the Bears’ third sojourn after appearances in 2011 and 2019.

Expanding the NFL’s International Footprint

Adding to the league’s international presence, the Carolina Panthers are also on the roster to play a game in Munich, Germany. This game will mark the NFL’s third consecutive year in Germany, signalling a strengthening relationship between the league and the European nation. The Panthers’ game is set to be held at the Allianz Arena, a venue that also hosted the NFL’s inaugural regular-season game in Germany back in 2022.

Jacksonville Jaguars Continue London Association

Not to be left out of the international mix, the Jacksonville Jaguars are poised to continue their association with Wembley Stadium in London. Having been frequent participants in the London games since 2013, the Jaguars’ return maintains a long-standing tradition. It’s worth noting that the specific opponents and dates for these international games will be disclosed at a later time, adding an element of suspense for NFL fans worldwide.

First NFL Game in South America

In another major development, the NFL is making preparations to host a regular-season game in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This will be a first for the league and a significant expansion into South America. However, the host team for this milestone game is yet to be revealed.

None of the four teams venturing to Europe have made the playoffs this season, with Jacksonville coming closest after losing to the Tennessee Titans on the final day of the regular season, narrowly missing out on the AFC South division title. The NFL’s expansion of international games is a clear testament to its ongoing efforts to increase the sport’s popularity globally.

0
Germany Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

