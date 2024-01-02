The New York Times Obituaries Team Invites Public Contributions

The landscape of obituary writing at The New York Times is a daily confluence of potent narratives, each corresponding to the life of an individual who has recently passed away. Drawing from a pool of news reports and reader emails, the Obituaries team at The Times navigates through the challenging terrain of identifying notable figures worthy of a detailed obituary. The process is complex, given the limited resources and the sheer volume of potential subjects spanning across the globe.

Inviting Public Contributions

In recognition of the fact that certain significant lives may inadvertently be overlooked, The Times has extended an invitation to the public to contribute to their endeavor. The public is encouraged to inform the team of deaths that they believe should feature in an obituary. The emphasis is on the lives of individuals who have left substantial imprints on various domains such as community, society, arts, culture, historical movements, and inventions. The team is also keen on acknowledging those who have emerged victorious against significant challenges.

Distinguishing Obituaries from Death Notices

The Obituaries team at The Times is keen in distinguishing their work from death notices. Unlike obituaries, death notices are usually written and paid for by the family of the deceased. The obituary, on the other hand, is a thoroughly researched and meticulously written piece that celebrates the life and achievements of the individual in question.

The Loss of a Community Figure

A recent example worth noting is the passing of Aaron Wiegand, fondly known as Chief Strong in West Chester Township. Having served as the Community Development Director, Wiegand was a beloved figure known for his warmth, kindness, and his open battle with cancer. He prioritized family above everything else, and his significant contributions to the West Chester community continue to inspire his colleagues and the community at large.

The Times assures that the information provided by the public will be treated with utmost confidentiality within the newsroom. It will only be used for follow-up communication, thereby ensuring the privacy and trust of the informants.