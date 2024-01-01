en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Newsroom

Retrospective and Prospective: SABC News’ ‘Best Of Showtime 2023’ Recaps the Year and Looks Ahead

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Retrospective and Prospective: SABC News’ ‘Best Of Showtime 2023’ Recaps the Year and Looks Ahead

A year of tumult, triumph, and transformation, 2023 has been a whirlpool of events that have shaped and reshaped our global landscape. SABC News, in its annual year-in-review show, ‘It’s 7Pm It’s Topical,’ took its viewers on a riveting journey through the most significant moments of the year. This special episode, ‘Best Of Showtime 2023’, encapsulated the year’s highs and lows, providing a comprehensive overview of notable achievements, happenings, and moments that defined 2023.

Reliving 2023: A Year of Change

From political upheavals to technological advancements, 2023 has been marked by a wide array of events that have left an indelible imprint on the annals of history. The show, in its all-encompassing retrospective, likely touched upon a vast spectrum of topics. Whether it was the political discord in the U.S., the ascension of Charles III and Camilla to the throne in the United Kingdom, or the numerous global conflicts and progress, ‘Best Of Showtime 2023’ provided a thorough recap of these significant occurrences.

Spotlight on the Shows: A Cultural Transformation

Apart from global events, the year 2023 also witnessed a cultural shift in the realm of television. As per Bleeding Cool’s Top 10 TV Shows for 2023, a wide array of themes and genres have been explored. Shows like Scott Pilgrim, Succession, Gen V, Star Trek Strange New Worlds, The Fall of the House of Usher, and The Last of Us, among others, have been instrumental in shaping this cultural narrative. From providing riveting entertainment to sparking critical discourses, these shows have become the pulse of the changing cultural landscape.

Looking Ahead: X Corp. 2024

While the show offered a comprehensive look back at 2023, the mention of ‘X Corp. 2024’ indicates a forward-looking perspective. As we stand on the precipice of a new year, it’s likely that the show delved into expectations and predictions related to X Corp. As with the rest of the content, this segment likely offered expert analyses and special reports, providing insights into potential future developments.

0
Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Invitation Politics and the Battle for Truth: A Peek into Indonesia's 2024 Presidential Elections

By Shivani Chauhan

Peacefmonline.com: A Comprehensive Update on Ghana's Current News

By Ebenezer Mensah

Africa Intel Celebrates Milestone Growth; Saudi Arabia Poised for Tech Boost with Open Wireless Access Network Center

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024

By Israel Ojoko

SABC's 'Year In Review: Best Of Showtime 2023': A Reflective Journey T ...
@Newsroom · 10 hours
SABC's 'Year In Review: Best Of Showtime 2023': A Reflective Journey T ...
heart comment 0
President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year’s Day

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year's Day
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
ITLivestream with nabilajamal_: Your Guide into 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

ITLivestream with nabilajamal_: Your Guide into 2024
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look

By Israel Ojoko

Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Putin Emphasizes Unity and Resolve in New Year's Address
24 seconds
Putin Emphasizes Unity and Resolve in New Year's Address
Arizona Cardinals Shock Philadelphia Eagles, Upset NFC Playoff Standings
24 seconds
Arizona Cardinals Shock Philadelphia Eagles, Upset NFC Playoff Standings
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
31 seconds
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
Kosovo Nationals Enjoy EU Visa-Free Travel; Ukraine Remains Resilient Amid War
2 mins
Kosovo Nationals Enjoy EU Visa-Free Travel; Ukraine Remains Resilient Amid War
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year's Day Hikes
3 mins
Massachusetts DCR Upholds 30-year Tradition with New Year's Day Hikes
Las Vegas Poker Player Unmasked as Ringleader of $230M Counterfeit Drug Scheme
5 mins
Las Vegas Poker Player Unmasked as Ringleader of $230M Counterfeit Drug Scheme
The 2024 Presidential Primary Season: A Crucial Prelude to the Election
6 mins
The 2024 Presidential Primary Season: A Crucial Prelude to the Election
Congress Leader Laxman Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership: A Potential Shake-Up for 2024 Elections
6 mins
Congress Leader Laxman Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership: A Potential Shake-Up for 2024 Elections
Crackdown on Disposable Vapes: US and Australia Tighten Border Control
6 mins
Crackdown on Disposable Vapes: US and Australia Tighten Border Control
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
31 seconds
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
26 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
59 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
1 hour
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
9 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app