Press Forward Names Dale R. Anglin as Inaugural Director to Lead $500 Million Investment in Local Newsrooms

In a significant move for the future of journalism, Press Forward has named Dale R. Anglin as its inaugural director. Anglin, who currently serves as the Vice President for Proactive Grantmaking at the Cleveland Foundation, will lead Press Forward's ambitious plan to invest over $500 million in strengthening local newsrooms across the nation.

A New Era for Local Journalism

With the local news industry in a state of crisis, Press Forward is stepping up to revitalize this crucial pillar of democracy. The organization, backed by a coalition of funders, has set its sights on addressing the coverage gaps and infrastructure challenges that have left many communities without reliable sources of news and information.

At the helm of this monumental effort is Dale R. Anglin, a seasoned professional with a background in both philanthropy and journalism. Her experience in racial equity initiatives and her commitment to supporting innovative models and leaders make her the ideal candidate to spearhead Press Forward's mission.

A Wealth of Experience

Anglin's current role at the Cleveland Foundation has seen her lead investments in a regional network of nonprofit journalism initiatives. These investments have not only helped to strengthen local newsrooms but have also fostered collaboration between funders and promoted racial equity within the industry.

Under Anglin's guidance, Press Forward aims to build upon this success and scale it to a national level. By investing in local newsrooms, advancing public policy, and promoting collaboration among funders, the organization hopes to ensure that all Americans have access to the news and information they need to make informed decisions and participate in their communities.

A Focus on Racial Equity

One of the key aspects of Press Forward's mission is its commitment to promoting racial equity within the journalism industry. Anglin's background in this area will be invaluable as the organization works to support diverse voices and perspectives in local news.

By focusing on racial equity, Press Forward aims to create a more inclusive and representative journalism landscape. This, in turn, will help to ensure that all communities are served by their local news sources and that the industry as a whole is better equipped to reflect the diverse experiences and perspectives of the American people.

As Anglin takes on her new role at Press Forward, she brings with her a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the future of journalism. With her leadership, the organization is poised to make a real difference in the lives of Americans across the country, ensuring that local news remains a vital and thriving part of our democracy.

By investing in local newsrooms, fostering collaboration among funders, and promoting racial equity, Press Forward is taking a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges facing the industry. With Anglin at the helm, the organization is well-positioned to make a lasting impact and ensure that all Americans have access to the news and information they need to thrive.

Today's date: 2024-02-13