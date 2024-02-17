NYSC Dispels Rumors of Food Shortage and High Prices at Orientation Camps

In a recent swirl of controversy, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) found itself at the center of a storm, accused of neglecting the dietary needs of its corps members. Social media platforms buzzed with claims of food scarcity and sky-high prices at orientation camps across the nation.

However, the NYSC, a pivotal institution in Nigeria's quest to foster national unity and development through youth service, has categorically refuted these allegations. In a decisive move to clear the air, the NYSC's Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, labeled such reports as unfounded and malicious, designed to tarnish the scheme's reputation.

The Reality Behind the Claims

The narrative spun on social media painted a grim picture of corps members struggling to cope with the purported lack of food and the exorbitant costs of available provisions. Yet, according to the NYSC, this portrayal is far from the truth. The organization emphasizes its commitment to the welfare of corps members, highlighting the existence of regulatory measures to prevent exploitation in camp markets.

Eddy Megwa, serving as the voice of the institution, reassured the public and stakeholders that the NYSC operates under a strict framework, ensuring adherence to policies and rules, especially concerning the feeding of Corps Members. This structure, Megwa asserts, is meticulously designed to forestall any form of misconduct or negligence.

Management's Response and Measures

In response to the circulating rumors, the NYSC's top brass, including its Director-General, Brig Gen Yushau Dogara Ahmed, has taken a proactive stance. Their involvement goes beyond mere oversight, delving into active participation in safeguarding the corps members' welfare. This hands-on approach reflects the NYSC's dedication to creating a conducive environment for the young participants of this pivotal national program.

The scheme has openly dismissed the viral report suggesting that a State Coordinator advised Corps Members to vacate the Orientation Camp due to food shortages as entirely fallacious. Furthermore, the NYSC acknowledges the economic challenges that confront the nation but reassures that its camp markets, while subject to these realities, remain highly regulated to protect corps members from undue financial strain.