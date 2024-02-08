Nevada Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Wynn's Defamation Lawsuit Against AP

In a landmark decision that echoes through the annals of journalism and the halls of power, the Nevada Supreme Court has affirmed the dismissal of a high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by casino magnate Steve Wynn against The Associated Press (AP).

The case, which hinged on an AP article detailing sexual assault allegations from the 1970s, has been making waves since its inception, with Wynn vigorously disputing the claims. The court's ruling, however, underscores the importance of the 'actual malice' standard in public figure defamation cases, setting a precedent that will undoubtedly shape the landscape of journalism for years to come.

A Battle of Titans: Wynn vs. The AP

The saga began when the AP published an article in 2017, reporting allegations of sexual assault against Steve Wynn dating back to the 1970s. Wynn, a titan of the casino industry, vehemently denied the accusations and subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against the news organization. The case was dismissed by a lower court on anti-SLAPP grounds, with the court finding that Wynn could not demonstrate 'actual malice' on the part of the AP—a necessary standard for public figures to prevail in defamation claims.

The Nevada Supreme Court's recent ruling upheld the lower court's decision, further solidifying the high bar public figures must meet to prove defamation. In the decision, Justice Ron Parraguirre clarified that mere doubt about the truthfulness of the accusations did not suffice to meet the 'actual malice' standard. He emphasized that the burden of proof lay squarely on Wynn to demonstrate that the AP reporter acted with a high degree of awareness of the probable falsity of the published information.

The 'Actual Malice' Standard: A Beacon of Protection for Free Speech

The 'actual malice' standard, first established in the landmark 1964 Supreme Court case New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, is a cornerstone of modern libel law. The standard serves as a safeguard for free speech, ensuring that powerful public figures cannot use the courts to stifle legitimate journalistic inquiry and reporting.

In the Wynn case, the Nevada Supreme Court reaffirmed the importance of this standard, citing the precedent set in the 2001 case Wynn v. Smith. The court emphasized that public figures must prove not only that the published information was false but also that the defendant was highly aware of its probable falsity. This high threshold, the court reasoned, protects the rights of journalists and the public to engage in robust debate and discussion about matters of public concern.

A Victory for Journalism: The AP Welcomes the Decision

The Associated Press welcomed the Nevada Supreme Court's ruling, with their vice president for corporate communications expressing satisfaction that the court recognized the importance of the 'actual malice' standard in protecting journalists and the public's right to know. The decision, they argued, sends a clear message that powerful public figures cannot use the courts to intimidate and silence the press.

The ruling comes at a time when the media landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, with the rise of digital platforms and the increasing polarization of political discourse presenting new challenges for journalists and news organizations. In this context, the Wynn case serves as an important reminder of the vital role the 'actual malice' standard plays in protecting the integrity and independence of the press.

As the dust settles on this legal battle, the Nevada Supreme Court's decision stands as a testament to the enduring importance of the 'actual malice' standard in safeguarding free speech and the public's right to know. For journalists, the ruling is a resounding affirmation of their role as watchdogs and truth-tellers in a complex and ever-changing world. And for the public, it serves as a reminder that the pursuit of truth, however elusive, remains the bedrock of our democratic society.