Mukhtar Ansari Laid to Rest in Ghazipur Amidst Tight Security, Allegations of Foul Play Arise

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest next to his mother's grave at the Kali Bagh burial ground in Ghazipur, under the watchful eyes of a heavy security presence. His demise, following a cardiac arrest, has sparked controversy with his family alleging slow poisoning during his jail term, leading to an immediate judicial inquiry by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Banda.

Final Journey Amidst Chaos

The procession to the burial ground saw a massive turnout, with supporters breaching security barricades to bid farewell. The chaos underscored the influence Ansari wielded, even in death. His body was transported from the post-mortem facility to his ancestral home in Ghazipur, with the rites performed amidst an atmosphere charged with grief and speculation over the circumstances of his death.

Judicial Inquiry Underway

Following allegations of slow poisoning by Ansari's son, a judicial inquiry has been initiated to investigate the cause of death. The demand for an impartial probe was heightened by the family's request for a postmortem to be conducted by AIIMS Delhi, showcasing their mistrust in the local medical system. This inquiry aims to provide clarity on the events leading to Ansari's demise, addressing the concerns of both his family and supporters.

Legacy of Mukhtar Ansari

Ansari, with a career that spanned both politics and alleged criminal activities, leaves behind a complex legacy. At the time of his death, numerous cases were pending against him, reflecting a life mired in controversy. His burial next to his mother's grave in Ghazipur marks the end of an era for many of his followers, while for others, it signifies the culmination of a reign of fear and power.

As the judicial inquiry unfolds, it is expected to shed light on the truth behind Ansari's death, potentially offering closure to his family and supporters. Meanwhile, the events surrounding his final rites highlight the enduring impact of his life on the political and social fabric of Uttar Pradesh.