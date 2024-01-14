en English
Military

Military Operation Targets Houthi Capabilities Amid Escalating Conflict

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Recent military operations targeting Yemen’s Houthi forces have brought the group’s escalating activities into the spotlight. The operations, led by the U.S. and U.K., targeted Houthi capabilities that were disrupting shipping and damaging vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The strikes were a deliberate action with tangible objectives, aimed at disrupting and degrading Houthi military capabilities, rather than a mere signaling exercise.

Escalating Conflict in the Red Sea

The Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on merchant shipping in the Red Sea, prompting a military response from the U.S. and U.K. The strikes resulted in significant damage to Houthi capabilities, targeting Houthi-controlled sites in response to their campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships. The U.S. and British navies engaged in a major naval battle to shoot down Houthi drones and missiles targeting shipping in the Red Sea.

Humanitarian Crisis and Geopolitical Risks

The escalating conflict has heightened the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and has potential geopolitical risks. The strikes threatened to ignite a wider conflict in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia’s delicate détente with Iran and the existing humanitarian disaster in Yemen. This situation has prompted warnings from U.S. President Joe Biden and the imposition of new sanctions aimed at stopping the destabilizing activities of the Houthis and their threats to global commerce.

A Defiant Response from the Houthis

In response to the strikes, Yemen’s Houthi rebels carried out a military drill involving live firing of tanks, artillery, drones, and other weapons against targets bearing Israeli flags. Houthi commanders stated their readiness to take part in the battle against ‘American and Zionist’ enemies, signaling a potential for further retaliation. This stance emphasizes the group’s defiance and the ongoing challenges in resolving the conflict.

Military Newsroom
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

