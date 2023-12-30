ITV’s 2023 Retrospective: Channel Islands’ Year of Political Upheaval, Weather Wonders, and Human Interest Stories

As the curtain falls on 2023, ITV has meticulously curated an anthology of the year’s most significant news stories across the Channel Islands. A diverse tapestry of tales unfolds, threading together elements of political unrest, meteorological marvels, and inspirational human interest stories, each narrating a unique chapter of the year that was.

Political and Weather Whirlwinds

From political turbulence to an exceptional weather phenomenon, the year painted a vivid portrait of unpredictability. The Channel Islands were not immune to the global trend of political upheaval, witnessing its fair share of shifts and turns. The year’s drama was not solely confined to the political arena, with Mother Nature putting on a startling display in the form of a tornado.

A Large Onion and Age Defiance

Providing a lighter touch to the year’s events, the islands boasted the proud grower of the world’s largest onion. On a more poignant note, an 83-year-old woman from Jersey defied age and expectation, serving as an emblem of enduring vitality and inspiration.

Culture, History, and Community

2023 saw iconic landmarks imbued with fresh vibrancy as they were reimagined in color, and ancient burial sites offered profound insights into the Channel Islands’ Neolithic ancestors. The local community engaged in various activities, with Jersey’s winter protection of its sand sculptures and Guernsey fundraisers supporting the construction of schools in Africa.

The Arts and ITV Programming

The arts found their moment in the spotlight, with Jersey residents treated to a special performance from a national ballet. Additionally, ITV provided a range of programming, including sports reviews reflecting on women’s football and local sports stars, and coverage of significant national events such as Prime Minister’s Questions and King Charles’ state visit to Kenya.

Marine Wildlife and Conservation

On the marine front, 2023 was a noteworthy year for conservation in the UK. The creation of the first Highly Protected Marine Areas in English waters, the recovery of humpback and fin whales, and a resurgence in sightings of Atlantic bluefin tuna marked significant strides. However, the year was not without its challenges, with avian flu devastating UK seabirds, seal colonies suffering disturbances, and pollution from sewage, plastic, and industry posing continued threats.