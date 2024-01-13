en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Newsroom

High Winds and Poor Driving Conditions Delay Newspaper Delivery

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
High Winds and Poor Driving Conditions Delay Newspaper Delivery

The delivery of the weekend edition of the Argus Leader has been delayed due to a looming winter storm, high winds, and blizzard conditions in Iowa and South Dakota. These adverse weather conditions have made it unsafe for the newspaper’s delivery trucks to operate, prompting the decision to postpone delivery until the conditions improve.

Impact of the Delayed Delivery

Subscribers are set to receive their Sunday print edition only by Tuesday. This means that the readers will receive the Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday editions of the paper in one bundle. A wind chill warning has also been issued for the area until Tuesday, further complicating the situation.

Alternative Arrangements

In light of this delay, the Argus Leader has made arrangements for readers to access the newspaper’s content digitally. The e-edition of the newspaper is now accessible to all visitors without any login requirement. This arrangement ensures that readers can continue to access the day’s news despite the interruption in physical delivery.

Priority on Safety

The decision to delay delivery was taken keeping the safety of the staff members, carriers, and haulers as a top priority. The General Manager & Editor of the newspaper has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by this unexpected interruption. Despite the delay in print delivery, the newspaper is committed to delivering the news to its readers, albeit in a different format.

The delayed print edition from January 13 will be delivered alongside the Sunday edition of the newspaper. The team at the Argus Leader thanks its readers for their patience during this disruption and assures them that normal service will resume as soon as possible.

0
Newsroom Transportation Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Newsroom

See more
2 hours ago
2024 X Corp Featured in The Sunday Times; Technological Advances in Aerospace and Powersports
On an upcoming edition of The Sunday Times, the back page is set to feature an article on a company that has been drawing significant interest – 2024 X Corp. While the specifics of the article are not at hand, its positioning implies a story of considerable interest, potentially highlighting a major announcement or a
2024 X Corp Featured in The Sunday Times; Technological Advances in Aerospace and Powersports
Texas Governor's Migrant Transport Strategy Stirs Controversy; HuffPost Stands for Quality Journalism
16 hours ago
Texas Governor's Migrant Transport Strategy Stirs Controversy; HuffPost Stands for Quality Journalism
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
21 hours ago
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
Upcoming Event and Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast
3 hours ago
Upcoming Event and Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast
Landscaping Sites Under Scrutiny: Unraveling a Mystery of Positive Findings
3 hours ago
Landscaping Sites Under Scrutiny: Unraveling a Mystery of Positive Findings
Opposition INDIA Bloc Convenes for Crucial Discussions; Livemint Shines in Global News Space
9 hours ago
Opposition INDIA Bloc Convenes for Crucial Discussions; Livemint Shines in Global News Space
Latest Headlines
World News
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
24 seconds
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
43 seconds
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
1 min
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
1 min
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
1 min
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
2 mins
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
3 mins
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
3 mins
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app