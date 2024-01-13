High Winds and Poor Driving Conditions Delay Newspaper Delivery

The delivery of the weekend edition of the Argus Leader has been delayed due to a looming winter storm, high winds, and blizzard conditions in Iowa and South Dakota. These adverse weather conditions have made it unsafe for the newspaper’s delivery trucks to operate, prompting the decision to postpone delivery until the conditions improve.

Impact of the Delayed Delivery

Subscribers are set to receive their Sunday print edition only by Tuesday. This means that the readers will receive the Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday editions of the paper in one bundle. A wind chill warning has also been issued for the area until Tuesday, further complicating the situation.

Alternative Arrangements

In light of this delay, the Argus Leader has made arrangements for readers to access the newspaper’s content digitally. The e-edition of the newspaper is now accessible to all visitors without any login requirement. This arrangement ensures that readers can continue to access the day’s news despite the interruption in physical delivery.

Priority on Safety

The decision to delay delivery was taken keeping the safety of the staff members, carriers, and haulers as a top priority. The General Manager & Editor of the newspaper has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by this unexpected interruption. Despite the delay in print delivery, the newspaper is committed to delivering the news to its readers, albeit in a different format.

The delayed print edition from January 13 will be delivered alongside the Sunday edition of the newspaper. The team at the Argus Leader thanks its readers for their patience during this disruption and assures them that normal service will resume as soon as possible.