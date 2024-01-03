en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cyprus

Cyprus Mail: The Beacon of Independent Journalism in Cyprus

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
Cyprus Mail: The Beacon of Independent Journalism in Cyprus

The Cyprus Mail, a cornerstone of independent journalism in Cyprus since 1945, has been instrumental in chronicling significant historical events that have shaped the country’s narrative. From the end of British colonial rule to the Turkish invasion and the ongoing peace negotiations, this English-language daily newspaper has stood the test of time, providing an unfiltered and unbiased view of the world to its audience.

Humanitarian Aid Shipment and Fatal Accident

In recent news, the Cyprus Mail covered the arrival of the first shipment of humanitarian aid from Cyprus and the United Kingdom at Egypt’s Port Said, aimed at the distressed populace of Gaza. This report not only underlined the dire situation in Gaza but also showcased Cyprus’s role in international humanitarian efforts.

On a darker note, the newspaper reported a harrowing tragedy involving a pick-up truck crashing into another vehicle, leading to the death of four individuals. The driver was subsequently remanded in custody for six days, once again highlighting the Cyprus Mail’s commitment to reporting local incidents with the same tenacity as global affairs.

Strengthening Air Defences and Citizenship Revocation

The newspaper also brought to light the military’s plans to bolster Cyprus’ air defences, indicative of the country’s proactive stance on national security. The article delved into the strategic importance of upgrading air defences while maintaining its impartial stance.

The Cyprus Mail further reported on Cyprus’s decision to revoke the citizenship of four Russian billionaires and 11 family members in response to the EU sanctions over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The billionaires had procured Cypriot citizenship through the controversial Golden Passport program, which was terminated in October 2020 amid corruption allegations. The report encapsulated Cyprus’s compliance with the EU’s stern stance against Russia and the implications of the sanctions.

With over seven decades of history, the Cyprus Mail has steadfastly maintained its journalistic independence, even while covering politically sensitive topics. Regardless of its perceived political conservatism, the newspaper’s dedication to unbiased reporting and its commitment to its readers remains unwavering, making it a trusted news source in Cyprus.

0
Cyprus Europe Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cyprus Unveils Human Trafficking Victims, UK Faces Labor Exploitation, Idaho Boosts Fight Against Human Trafficking

By BNN Correspondents

Cyprus Government Completes Investigation into Flooding of State Computer Servers

By BNN Correspondents

Teenage Boy Apprehended in Stabbing Incident in Karavostasi

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Sees a Rise in National Minimum Wage Amid Criticism

By BNN Correspondents

Exness Marks 15 Years of Success with Grand Celebration ...
@Asia · 3 hours
Exness Marks 15 Years of Success with Grand Celebration ...
heart comment 0
Cypriot Economy Faces Challenges in 2024, Says Oikos Group Founder

By BNN Correspondents

Cypriot Economy Faces Challenges in 2024, Says Oikos Group Founder
Turkish Cypriot Lawyer Akan Kursat Arrested in Rome Over Illegal Property Sales

By BNN Correspondents

Turkish Cypriot Lawyer Akan Kursat Arrested in Rome Over Illegal Property Sales
Yeast Int’l Student Film Festival: A New Stage for Independent Student Filmmakers

By BNN Correspondents

Yeast Int'l Student Film Festival: A New Stage for Independent Student Filmmakers
Indigenous Australian Bark Paintings from Arnhem Land Exhibited in Cyprus

By BNN Correspondents

Indigenous Australian Bark Paintings from Arnhem Land Exhibited in Cyprus
Latest Headlines
World News
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
24 seconds
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
36 seconds
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Publicly Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Campaign
36 seconds
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Publicly Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Campaign
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia
54 seconds
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia
Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: A Clash of Rivals in Women's Super Smash
58 seconds
Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: A Clash of Rivals in Women's Super Smash
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
1 min
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
2 mins
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
2 mins
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
2 mins
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
8 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app