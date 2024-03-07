2024 National Press Festival Set to Illuminate Ho Chi Minh City with Pioneering Journalism

Ho Chi Minh City is gearing up for the grand 2024 National Press Festival, slated for March 15-17, an event that promises to spotlight the evolving landscape of Vietnamese journalism under the theme "Vietnamese Press - Pioneering, Innovation for the Revolutionary Cause of the Party and the People." Organized by the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA) and announced in a recent Hanoi press conference, this festival is anticipated to be the largest gathering of journalistic talent and innovation in the nation's history.

Unveiling the Festivity's Grandeur

The festival, as described by Nguyen Duc Loi, the Standing Vice Chairman of the VJA and head of the organising committee, is more than a celebration of journalistic achievements. It aims to bridge the gap between journalists and the public, offering a platform for interaction and engagement. With 185 booths featuring publications from 100 central and local press agencies, the event is set to cover a broad spectrum of topics, including economic, political, cultural, social, defense, security, and foreign affairs. This extensive representation underscores the festival's commitment to showcasing the depth and diversity of Vietnamese journalism.

Insightful Deliberations and Side Events

The festival's agenda is packed with insightful discussions and interactive sessions. A highlight is the national press forum on March 15-16, which will feature over 60 speakers from Vietnam's leading media agencies and international communication experts. The forum's 10 sessions will delve into critical issues such as the Party's leadership in journalism, the creation of a media cultural environment, the advancements in data journalism, and the technological investments in editorial offices. Additionally, the festival will host an exhibition of OCOP products from 50 provinces and cities, providing a unique blend of journalism and local culture.

Expectations and Significance

As the biggest event of its kind, the 2024 National Press Festival is expected to leave a significant mark on the Vietnamese press landscape. It not only celebrates the achievements and innovations of Vietnamese journalism but also fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation among the public for the critical role of the press in societal development. By highlighting the theme of pioneering and innovation, the festival underscores the press's vital contribution to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the people, setting a forward-looking tone for the future of journalism in Vietnam.

This festival, therefore, stands as a testament to the vibrancy, resilience, and evolving nature of Vietnamese journalism. It invites journalists, media professionals, and the public to engage in meaningful dialogue, exchange ideas, and collaborate towards a more informed, transparent, and vibrant media landscape. As Ho Chi Minh City prepares to host this landmark event, the anticipation and excitement among the journalistic community and beyond are palpable, marking a new chapter in the story of Vietnamese press.