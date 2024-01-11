en English
NewsNation Revamps Programming Lineup, Introduces New Shows

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
NewsNation, a prominent television network, is set for a substantial shuffle of its programming schedule, introducing new shows and realigning its existing lineup in a push to revitalize its offering. A distinctive addition to the new lineup is the weekend morning show titled ‘Morning in America with Hena Doba,’ scheduled to premiere on January 27. The show is set to broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, replacing the previously aired paid programming, reruns, and religious content in that time slot.

Weekday Schedule Adjustments

As part of the shakeup, the network is also adjusting its weekday schedule beginning January 22. The investigative journalism program ‘Elizabeth Vargas Reports’ will now be aired an hour earlier at 5 p.m. ET, while ‘The Hill’ – an engaging show focusing on political news and policy analysis, will be moved to the 6 p.m. ET slot. ‘Morning in America’ will have a new solo anchor, Markie Martin, and will be aired from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET on weekdays.

Role Transitions and New Additions

Adrienne Bankert, popular and skilled anchor of ‘Morning in America,’ is transitioning to the role of NewsNation’s special projects anchor. In her new capacity, she will be launching a series on faith titled ‘One Nation Under God’ in February. Moreover, ‘NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes’ will occupy the 9 a.m. to noon ET slot, succeeded by a three-hour block of ‘NewsNation Now with Nichole Berlie’ from noon to 3 p.m. ET.

Weekend Show Host and Executive Producer

Hena Doba, the weekend show’s host, is a seasoned veteran in the broadcasting industry with former stints as anchor and correspondent for CBS News and Cheddar News. The weekend show will be helmed by Executive Producer Dee Dee Thomas, who brings in a wealth of experience from her previous roles at Cheddar News, NBC’s ‘Weekend Today,’ and MSNBC.

BNN Correspondents

