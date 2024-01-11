en English
BNN Newsroom

New York City to Experience ‘Reverse’ Manhattanhenge: A Rare Celestial Spectacle

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
New York City to Experience 'Reverse' Manhattanhenge: A Rare Celestial Spectacle

New York City, a vibrant metropolis draped in towering skyscrapers, is ready to host a celestial spectacle this Thursday. The city’s grid will align perfectly with the rising sun, an event termed as the ‘reverse’ Manhattanhenge. Contrasting the popular Manhattanhenge, where the setting sun aligns with the city’s grid, the ‘reverse’ version occurs at sunrise and lasts for a shorter duration.

The Origins and Significance of Manhattanhenge

Coined by renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, the term ‘Manhattanhenge’ draws inspiration from the iconic Stonehenge monument in England, which aligns with the sun during solstices. The ‘reverse’ Manhattanhenge, however, doesn’t enjoy the same popularity as its summer counterpart. The event happens in winter, prompting enthusiasts to wake up early to witness this awe-inspiring sight that lasts only a few minutes at 7:11 a.m.

Prime Viewing Locations and Schedule

Despite the early morning timing, the ‘reverse’ Manhattanhenge offers a mesmerizing view for those willing to brave the cold and rise before the sun. The best spots for observing this phenomenon include Midtown Manhattan’s 41st Street and 5th Avenue, where the sun can be seen rising amidst the skyscrapers. An extended perspective of the sun rising above the urban skyline can be experienced from the Weehawken waterfront across the Hudson River in New Jersey.

For those interested in witnessing the traditional Manhattanhenge, mark your calendars. The upcoming main events for the spring and summer will take place on May 29 at 8:13 p.m., May 30 at 8:12 p.m., July 12 at 8:21 p.m., and July 11 at 8:20 p.m.

‘Reverse’ Manhattanhenge: A Rare Spectacle

As the city sleeps, the sun and earth align to create a stunning spectacle – the ‘reverse’ Manhattanhenge. This unique event transforms city streets into a perfect viaduct of sunlight, as the sun fits perfectly between skyscrapers. Though less popular and of shorter duration than the traditional Manhattanhenge, it remains a captivating sight for those willing to rise early. So, set your alarms, choose your spot, and get ready to marvel at this rare celestial spectacle that transforms the city’s urban landscape into a photographer’s paradise.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

