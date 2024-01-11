en English
BNN Newsroom

New Vernacular: Oxford English Dictionary Adds Over 500 Words in Latest Update

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
New Vernacular: Oxford English Dictionary Adds Over 500 Words in Latest Update

The latest update to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), the authoritative record of the English language, has incorporated over 500 new and revised words and phrases that reflect the evolving dynamics of language. A blend of digital era vocabulary, playful expressions, and revised vernacular, these entries underscore the progressive and adaptive nature of language.

Exploring the Eclectic Mix

Among the novel entries is ‘slanguist’, a term that refers to a person who frequently uses, invents, or studies slang. ‘Monday hammer’ has been introduced as a metaphorical phrase symbolizing the daunting return to work post-weekend. ‘Talkaholic’ is a term assigned to someone who talks excessively, while ‘talkability’ is related to the potential for discussion.

The term ‘catfish’, popularized by a 2010 documentary, has been included to signify the act of fooling someone online with a fabricated persona. ‘Talkboard’, a term for online discussion forums, ‘copypasta’ and ‘creepypasta’, internet-born phrases for repeated text and online horror stories, respectively, reflect the dictionary’s recognition of modern digital terminology.

Revisiting Historical Vernacular

The OED also revisited the term ‘dumbledore’, historically known as a word for a bumblebee, and discovered its usage as an early descriptor for a dull or lazy individual as far back as 1778. The literary principle ‘Chekhov’s gun’, which advocates for narrative relevance, and ‘WTAF’, an expression of shock or disapproval, have also been added.

‘Nice to have’ is now officially contrasted with ‘must have’ to denote desirable but non-essential items. The dictionary has also incorporated ‘dumbphone’ for non-smartphones and ‘crash test dummy’ for safety testing models in vehicles, reflecting technological advancements and their impact on language.

Language as a Reflection of Cultural and Technological Shifts

The OED’s most recent update affirms the dynamic nature of language and its capacity to adapt and evolve in response to cultural and technological shifts. By documenting changes in the vernacular, the OED serves as a snapshot of the times, capturing the essence of our collective linguistic journey.

BNN Newsroom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

BNN Newsroom

